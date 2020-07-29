Left Menu
Ansal Housing posts Rs 33 cr net loss in Jan-Mar quarter

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 53.33 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 52 crore in the corresponding period previous year, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:10 IST
Realty firm Ansal Housing on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33.09 crore for the quarter ended March. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 53.33 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 52 crore in the corresponding period previous year, it said in a regulatory filing. During the full 2019-20, the company posted a net loss of Rs 57.9 crore as against a net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total income declined to Rs 221.21 crore last fiscal from Rs 225.89 crore in 2018-19..

