InterGlobe Aviation shares decline 4 pc after quarterly loss; bounce back later

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday declined 4 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for the three months ended June. It tumbled 4 per cent to Rs 873.10 on the BSE. But, it recovered the lost ground as trade progressed and was trading over 2 per cent higher.

Similar trend was witnessed on NSE. The stock dipped 3.79 per cent to Rs 875.25. But, pared the early losses and was quoting with more than 2 per cent gains. InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for the three months ended June as disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted the airline.

The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo had a net profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore in the year-ago period. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the airline's total income declined 88 per cent to Rs 1,143.8 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 9,786.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations declined 91.9 per cent to Rs 766.7 crore in the quarter under review, compared to the same period a year ago. "Closure of scheduled operations till May 24, 2020, and lower capacity deployment thereafter on account of COVID-19, significantly impacted the quarterly results," the filing said.

In the wake of the pandemic, air services were suspended in late March. Domestic flights resumed on May 25, while international flights services remain suspended..