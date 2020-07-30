Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 29, 2020

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -334,532.91 RESERVE POSITION@G.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:35 IST
Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 29, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 29, 2020(Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ( ONE LEG ) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 265,561.37 3.17 0.50-4.10 I. Call Money 12,316.22 3.47 1.80-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 160,658.05 3.16 3.05-3.23 III. Market Repo 91,837.10 3.15 0.50-3.50 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 750.00 3.55 3.55-3.55B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 395.78 3.53 2.35-3.70 II. Term Money@@ 173.00 - 3.20-4.10 III. Triparty Repo 260.00 3.39 3.25-3.40 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Wed, 29/07/2020 1 Thu, 30/07/2020 607,150.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Wed, 29/07/2020 1 Thu, 30/07/2020 4.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -607,146.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 34,596.09 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 272,613.09 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -334,532.91 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 29/07/2020 427,864.90 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 31/07/2020 427,407.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 29/07/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 03/07/2020 449,036.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse RepoPTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with wind, heavy rain

Tropical Storm Isaias was battering Puerto Rico early Thursday with high winds and heavy rains, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Isaias was located about 100 miles 160 kilometers west southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and abo...

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 150,000

The US has recorded over 150,000 Covid-19 deaths, another grim milestone that comes amidst warning from a top Indian-American physician that the country has failed to arrest the spread of the deadly pandemic. Americas coronavirus death ...

Enforcement Directorate writes to Bihar police seeking copy of FIR filed in death case of Sushant Singh Rajput; may file PMLA case: Officials.

Enforcement Directorate writes to Bihar police seeking copy of FIR filed in death case of Sushant Singh Rajput may file PMLA case Officials....

Indian Red Cross Society to buy 1.80 lakh face masks from KVIC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has received a purchase order from the Indian Red Cross Society to supply 1.80 lakh face masks. According to KVIC, the masks for Indian Red Cross Society IRCS will be made of 100 per cent double-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020