Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 29, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 29, 2020(Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ( ONE LEG ) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 265,561.37 3.17 0.50-4.10 I. Call Money 12,316.22 3.47 1.80-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 160,658.05 3.16 3.05-3.23 III. Market Repo 91,837.10 3.15 0.50-3.50 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 750.00 3.55 3.55-3.55B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 395.78 3.53 2.35-3.70 II. Term Money@@ 173.00 - 3.20-4.10 III. Triparty Repo 260.00 3.39 3.25-3.40 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Wed, 29/07/2020 1 Thu, 30/07/2020 607,150.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Wed, 29/07/2020 1 Thu, 30/07/2020 4.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -607,146.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 34,596.09 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 272,613.09 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -334,532.91 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 29/07/2020 427,864.90 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 31/07/2020 427,407.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 29/07/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 03/07/2020 449,036.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse RepoPTI MUM SVC SHWSHW