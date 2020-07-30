Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC profit falls 4.7 pc to Rs 3,052 cr

Home loan lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday reported 4.7 per cent degrowth in its net profit during the quarter ended June at Rs 3,052 crore against Rs 3,203 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:04 IST
HDFC profit falls 4.7 pc to Rs 3,052 cr
HDFC is a leading provider of housing finance in India.. Image Credit: ANI

Home loan lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday reported 4.7 per cent degrowth in its net profit during the quarter ended June at Rs 3,052 crore against Rs 3,203 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue went up marginally to Rs 13,018 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 12,990 crore in Q1 FY20. But total expenses went up from Rs 9,011 crore to Rs 9,412 crore in the same period.

During the quarter, HDFC sold 2.6 crore equity shares of HDFC Life, resulting in a pre-tax gain of Rs 1,241 crore, the company said in a statement. At the same time, the company made provisioning for the impact of COVID-19 of Rs 1,199 crore. Total provisions as on June 30 were at Rs 12,285 crore.

However, net interest income for the April to June quarter rose by 10 per cent from Rs 3,079 to Rs 3,392 crore. Assets under management stood at Rs 5.31 lakh crore as on June 30 as compared to Rs 4.75 lakh crore last year. Individual loans comprised 74 per cent of the assets under management.

HDFC said gross non-performing loans at Q1-end stood at Rs 8,631 crore as compared to Rs 8,908 crore last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Cameron's ICC vision: T20 leagues running concurrently like football, less international cricket

Former West Indies cricket boss Dave Cameron, who is harbouring ambitions of being the next ICC chairman, envisions a cricket universe where there is more emphasis on private T20 leagues running concurrently and lesser focus on internationa...

German economy plunged 10% during 2nd quarter amid pandemic

Germanys economy, Europes largest, took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns, shrinking by 10.1 per cent per cent during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the official statistics agency said Thursday. It was the bigges...

Dabur Q1 net falls 6 pc to Rs 341 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur&#160;India Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.18 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 341.30 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due lower revenue from operations. It had posted a net profit of R...

MoU ready for smog tower installation project in Delhi, Centre informs SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Thursday that an MoU has been prepared for the installation of smog tower at Anand Vihar in east Delhi and it will be signed by the stakeholders. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020