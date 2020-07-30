Left Menu
Hyundai extends warranty options for Kona customers

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has brought in new warranty options for customers of its electric vehicle Kona.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:55 IST
Hyundai extends warranty options for Kona customers
Representative image

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has brought in new warranty options for customers of its electric vehicle Kona. Under the 'Wonder Warranty' initiative, customers can opt for either three-year unlimited option or four year/60,000 km or five year/50,000 km options, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

However, the battery warranty for eight years /1,60,000 km remains applicable irrespective of the warranty option chosen, it added. "In line with the response we have received for the electric SUV, we have introduced the Wonder Warranty scheme which elevates the after-sales customer experience by offering them the freedom of choice and provide complete peace of mind," HMIL Director – Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said.

All the existing customers have an option to choose Wonder Warranty and get the benefits without paying any extra cost, he added. The auto major said it has ensured the installation of 7.2KW AC chargers at more than 50 dealerships in 30 cities for Kona customers.

Each Kona vehicle comes with a 7.2 KW AC charger to ensure charging the customer's residence in 6 hours 10 minutes. Besides, the automaker has introduced vehicle to vehicle charging facility to provide customers anywhere anytime charging at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru, HMIL said.

Portable chargers are also available for emergency charging support through roadside assistance partner at Delhi and Bengaluru, it added..

