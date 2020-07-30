Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-commerce spends surpass pre-COVID-19 levels post lockdown in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: Report

E-commerce spends surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels after the lockdown across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as more individuals opted to shop online for their discretionary and non-discretionary spends, according to a report by credit card bill payment platform CRED.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:45 IST
E-commerce spends surpass pre-COVID-19 levels post lockdown in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: Report

E-commerce spends surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels after the lockdown across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as more individuals opted to shop online for their discretionary and non-discretionary spends, according to a report by credit card bill payment platform CRED. The report is based on an analysis of credit card spending patterns of over three million members across the three cities. The data takes February 2020 spending as a baseline and compares it to spends in subsequent months under which the lockdown and unlock time periods fall, said the report.

CRED said there were two topline insights gathered from the study. The study was done to understand larger trends reflected in spending behaviour of affluent consumers pre-, during and post the lockdown.

More individuals opted to shop online for their discretionary and non-discretionary spends during the lockdown but have continued after the lockdown as well, indicating a larger behavioural trend, the report said. Sharp spikes were recorded in online grocery and e-commerce surpassing even pre-COVID-19 levels, while spending on physical grocery and shopping fell substantially.

"E-commerce spends surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels post the lockdown across all three cities. Delhi spend grew to 135 per cent, while Mumbai was at 133 per cent and Bengaluru at 124 per cent," CRED said. It further said online grocery spends surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels in both May-June and June-July periods. The highest recorded spike across categories and time periods analysed in the report was witnessed in Mumbai during the lockdown when spends on online grocery spiked to a whopping 147 per cent compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, nearly 1.5 times.

Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of CRED, said, "While the trend stemmed out of necessity, the convenience, safety and accessibility of digital medium have led to a sustained behavioural change where we are seeing consumers continue spending on these channels post the lockdown as well." This poses a unique challenge for brands as they have to figure out ways to reach affluent audiences and have to consider digital-first strategies to engage them, Shah said. The study also noted that insurance spends during the onset of the lockdown were close to pre-COVID-19 spends.

However, during the May-June period, spending spiked across all three cities and surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels. These stabilised, but remained high during the unlock period. Mumbai topped with consistently high expenditures on insurance across time periods, CRED said.

Also, credit card spends on wallet top-ups were relatively high during and post the lockdown across all the three cities, indicating a preference for contactless payments..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Wheels India to explore more OEMs in wind energy biz: official

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India on Thursday said the prospects for wind energy business looked good globally and it would explore more original equipment manufacturers in the segment. It has invested in a cast aluminium wheel factory...

In virtual meet with MPs, Sonia Gandhi discusses Rajasthan crisis, COVID-19

By Amit Kumar Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met with Rajya Sabha MPs of the party via video conferencing and discussed various issues including, the current political crisis in Rajasthan, COVID -19 pandemic and governments mis...

Border troops have disengaged in most localities, situation de-escalating on ground: Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday said that border troops have disengaged in most localities along the Line of Actual Control LAC, the situation on the ground is de-escalating and the temperature is coming down. Speaking a...

Heightening EU frictions, Poland queries pact on violence against women

Polands highest constitutional court is to scrutinize a European pact on violence against women, the prime minister said on Thursday, after a cabinet member said Warsaw should quit the treaty which the nationalist government considers too l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020