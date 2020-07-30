Coal Minister, Jharkhand CM discuss concerns over commercial mining

Union Coal Minster Pralhad Joshi on Thursday discussed concerns over commercial coal mining with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Jharkhand government had earlier expressed fear that investors may not turn up for the mines auction due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Had a meeting with CM of Jharkhand, Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji alongwith Minister Shri @MundaArjun ji. Mining is lifeline of the State, fetching an expected 18,800 cr revenue over next 4 years. We deliberated on early resolution of issues to support mining activities in the State," the coal minister said in a tweet. During the meeting, various issues, including the concerns of the Jharkhand government with regard to the commercial coal mining, were discussed, according to an official.

Joshi, who is on a day visit to Jharkhand, also said explained Soren that the commercial mining will bring investment to Jharkhand. Of the 40 coal mines to be auctioned under commercial mining, nine blocks are in Jharkhand.

There were also deliberations on "how the state of Jharkhand can help in better production of coal," the official said. Soren and Joshi also discussed on "how to move ahead with regard to amicable solution on land issues pertaining to Coal India mines in the state", the official added.

Earlier, the coal minister had said apprehensions of the Jharkhand government that investors may not turn up for the auction of mines due to COVID-19 were "unfounded". The Centre, Joshi had said, does not want confrontation with anybody and wants to take everybody along. "It is my thought to take everybody together. I am doing that." "As far as Jharkhand is concerned, apprehensions are (concerned)... I have very politely told him and even now am very polite. I am not talking anything against the Jharkhand government. I would only like to tell you that they are wrongly founded. There is no proper logic because whatever the investment comes it will come nearly after a year or so," the minister had explained.

The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's ambitious project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 for virtual auction of coal blocks for commercial mining. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in its plea sought a direction to the Union Coal Ministry to postpone the proposed commercial auction of mines.