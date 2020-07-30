Tata Steel's Nest-In launches smart warehouse for onion storage

Tata Steel's modular construction solutions brand Nest-In on Thursday announced launch of onion storage solution 'Agronest' for better storage and reducing wastage. Agronest has a unique structural design that maximises air flow, and is spacious, thus making it conducive for longer and safer storage of onions, and provides a cost-effective environment control to ensure minimal wastage, the company said in a statement. The warehouse has sensors installed for monitoring temperature, humidity and gas, thereby enabling early detection of spoilage of the produce, it said.

* * * * Eros International, STX complete merger Eros International and STX Entertainment have completed the merger to form Eros STX Global Corporation on Thursday. The two partners had announced a deal earlier this year and the merged entity has been capitalized with a fresh USD 125 million (about Rs 925 crore) infusion, an official statement said. * * * * Axis Bank launches AI-powered conversational IVR Axis Bank on Thursday said it has launched an artificial intelligence powered conversational banking interactive voice response system (IVR).

The multilingual IVR can converse in English, Hindi and Hinglish, an official statement said..