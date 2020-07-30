Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC gets shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 1.25 lakh cr via debt securities

As a special business, the board of directors got approval for issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures and/or other hybrid instruments on private placement basis up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1,25,000 crore, HDFC Ltd said. The country's largest mortgage lender also said that it has received shareholders' nod for selling its stake in its life insurance and general insurance subsidiaries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:39 IST
HDFC gets shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 1.25 lakh cr via debt securities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday said the company's shareholders have approved raising up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore by issuing bonds or other hybrid instruments on a private placement basis. The approval was received at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held through audio visual medium.

On July 2, the company had informed about its capital raising plan and said that it would seek shareholders' nod at the AGM. As a special business, the board of directors got approval for issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures and/or other hybrid instruments on private placement basis up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1,25,000 crore, HDFC Ltd said.

The country's largest mortgage lender also said that it has received shareholders' nod for selling its stake in its life insurance and general insurance subsidiaries. "...approval for sale of shares held in HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, a material listed subsidiary of the Corporation, pursuant to the specific direction issued by the RBI. Approval for sale of shares held in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co Ltd, a material subsidiary of the Corporation pursuant to specific direction issued by RBI," it said.

Besides, the company has also received approval for re-appointment of Renu Sud Karnad as the Managing Director of the Corporation, HDFC said. It also announced its first quarter earnings for the current fiscal year, registering 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,059 crore as against Rs 3,540 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income of the company rose by 29 per cent to Rs 29,959 crore in April-June quarter of 2020-21 as against Rs 23,240 crore in the same period of FY20. However, it said that as most part of the June quarter was under lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, the current and previous year's numbers are not directly comparable.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...

Bucks' Bledsoe, Connaughton to sit out Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the NBAs restarted season in central Florida without guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday. Bledsoe and Connaughton will both sit out against the Boston Celtics on ...

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in state

All religious places in Rajasthan will be allowed to open for public from September 1 as a part of COVID-19 Unlock 3.0 guidelines announced on Thursday. The Department of Home will release separate guidelines for religious places conside...

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home quarantine

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. The residential complex is being sanitised and all the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020