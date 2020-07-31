Left Menu
Zydus Wellness said on Friday its net profit for the April to June quarter jumped by nearly 11 per cent at Rs 89 crore from Rs 80 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:08 IST
Zydus Wellness Q1 net profit up 11 pc at Rs 89 crore
The company has been leveraging digital communications and social media to reach customers. Image Credit: ANI

Zydus Wellness said on Friday its net profit for the April to June quarter jumped by nearly 11 per cent at Rs 89 crore from Rs 80 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations totalled Rs 537 crore while earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) were at Rs 122 crore. Profit before tax after exceptional items was up by 4.1 per cent to Rs 83 crore.

The company said that past quarter was an unprecedented one due to Covid-19 pandemic impacting operations in the early part. However, with the logistical challenges being resolved, approvals for re-starting manufacturing plants and operating warehouses coming in, the company was able to recover from early setbacks.

Coping with the pandemic, the company said it continues to be agile in its responses and execution of its plans. Stepping up the marketing initiatives for its marquee brands, Zydus Wellness has been harnessing the power of digital communications and social media to reach out to customers. During the quarter, it forayed into the toddler health food drink segment and launched Complan Nutrigro which packs in nutrition with a 50:50 proportion of whey and casein. The product is being promoted through doctors.

The company also launched Nutralite Choco Spread in two flavours through the e-commerce platform. As an extension to its Glucon D brand, its new offering Glucon-D Immuno volts is ready for the market. (ANI)

