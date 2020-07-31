Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch KLM group to cut 4,500-5,000 jobs due to pandemic

PTI | Amstelveen | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:17 IST
Dutch KLM group to cut 4,500-5,000 jobs due to pandemic

Dutch carrier KLM said Friday it will cut between 4,500 and 5,000 jobs because of the coronavirus crisis

The company said in a statement that in addition to 1,500 job losses, some 1,500 temporary contracts won't be renewed and 2,000 jobs will be suppressed via a voluntary departure scheme. The group also expects “natural attrition through retirement" to help cut an extra 500 jobs

KLM said it does not expect demand to fully recover before 2023 or 2024 and said further staff reductions are possible “given the high level of uncertainty." Earlier this month, the European Commission approved a bailout package of 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) in loans offered by the Dutch government to help the company navigate the crisis.(AP) RUPRUP

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

Tech stocks stand tall in Europe after strong FANG, Nokia earnings

European stocks rose on Friday, with technology shares leading the way after bumper earnings from Wall Streets big tech names and Nokia eased nerves about global growth amid surging coronavirus cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 afte...

Japan warns against 'rapid' rise in the yen, discusses response

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso described the yens recent rise as rapid on Friday, signalling concern that a strong currency could add pain to an export-led economy already in recession because of the novel coronavirus.The yens recent ap...

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 fans have been waiting for long. There are some beautiful things happening recently in the making of Godzilla vs. Kong. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020