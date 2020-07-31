Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI Q1 profit up 81 pc to Rs 4,189 cr on one-time gain

Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported 81 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 4,189 crore for the quarter ended June compared to Rs 2,312 crore in the same quarter last year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:49 IST
SBI Q1 profit up 81 pc to Rs 4,189 cr on one-time gain
The surge in profit was account of stake sale in arm SBI Life Insurance.. Image Credit: ANI

Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported 81 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 4,189 crore for the quarter ended June compared to Rs 2,312 crore in the same quarter last year. The surge in profit was due to gain of Rs 1,540 crore on account of stake sale in arm SBI Life. "Exceptional items for quarter ended June represent a profit of Rs 1,539.73 crore on sale of a certain portion of investment in bank's subsidiary SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd," said the bank in a statement.

On a quarterly basis, the net profit grew 17 per cent from Rs 3,581 crore reported in January to March quarter. The net interest income -- the difference between interest earned and expended -- came in at Rs 26,642 crore, marking 16 per cent growth year-on-year from Rs 22,939 crore.

The bank made total provisions of Rs 12,501 crore in Q1 FY21. "The bank has made an additional provision of Rs 1,836 crore on account of Covid-19 related accounts. The provision of Rs 3,008 crore is held by the bank on Covid-19 related accounts as on June 30," it said. For accounts covered under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the bank is holding a total provision of Rs 5,835 crore (95.67 per cent of total outstanding) as on June-end.

However, SBI reported fresh slippages at Rs 3,637 crore, down from Rs 8,101 crore reported in Q4FY20. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) totalled Rs 1.29 lakh crore in Q1 FY21, down from Rs 1.49 lakh crore in Q4 FY20.

On the other hand, net NPAs were Rs 42,703 crore, down from Rs 51,871 crore in Q4 FY20. At 2:35 pm, SBI stock was trading 4.07 per cent higher on BSE Ltd at Rs 194.15 per unit. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

10 people die after consuming sanitiser as substitute to liquor in AP village

At least ten alcohol addicts, including three beggars, died after allegedly consuming sanitizer as an alternative to liquor in a village under COVID-19 lockdown in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday. The victims of K...

TV imports ban to help domestic industry, create employment opportunities, say manufacturers

The governments move to impose restrictions on imports of TV sets will boost domestic manufacturing and assembling activities in India, according to leading&#160;industry players.&#160; Brands such as Sony, LG, Panasonic, Thomson and contr...

Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.60 cr

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the corresponding period of the prev...

Delhi violence: HC dismisses ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan’s plea in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, challenging an order that extended b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020