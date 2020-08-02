Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi, Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment from Aug 3

In the second phase, items under Chapters 89 to 92 and 50 to 71 will also be covered and Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi customs will clear imported goods based on faceless assessment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:13 IST
Delhi, Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment from Aug 3

Delhi and Mumbai Customs will begin faceless assessment of certain imported goods beginning Monday, the CBIC has said. On June 8, 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had rolled out in Bengaluru and Chennai the first phase of "faceless assessment" scheme for imported goods, as it prepared for pan-India roll out by January 1, 2021.

"Board has decided to begin the 2nd phase of All India rollout of faceless assessment w.e.f. August 3, 2020, by including Delhi and Mumbai Customs Zones and extending the scope of Faceless Assessment at Chennai and Bangalore Customs Zones," the CBIC said in a letter to Principal Chief Commissioners of Customs and Central Tax. The CBIC said it has reviewed the first phase of faceless assessment at Bengaluru and Chennai and resolved few technical and administrative issues that arose. The board also noted that faceless assessment ushered in a smooth and faster clearance process with uniformity in assessment.

Imports of items under Chapter 84, 85 of the Customs Tariff Act were covered under the faceless assessment scheme in the first phase in Bengaluru and Chennai customs zones. In the second phase, Delhi will also be included. Chapter 84 and 85 relates to certain machines and electrical equipment. In the second phase, items under Chapters 89 to 92 and 50 to 71 will also be covered and Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi customs will clear imported goods based on faceless assessment. Chapters 89 to 92 relate to ship, boats, musical instruments, clocks and watches, and photographic, cinematographic, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof. Chapter 50-71 include textile items, carpet, footwear, headgear, umbrella, ceramic products, glass items and pearls, precious or semi precious stones, imitation jewellery, among others. Mumbai Customs would undertake faceless assessment of items covered under Chapter 29. This chapter relates to organic chemicals. Faceless assessment enables an assessing officer, who is physically located in a particular jurisdiction, to assess a Bill of Entry pertaining to imports made at a different Customs station, whenever such a Bill of Entry has been assigned to him in the Customs automated system. To ensure speedy and uniform assessment, the CBIC has nominated Principal Commissioner or Commissioner Customs, including in airports, to monitor the same.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 recovery rate falls by 23 pc

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Uttarakhand has reduced by 23 per cent in a month due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state, said an official. The recovery rate now stands at 58 per cent, as compared to 81 per cent a month ago...

Punjab hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed 86 lives so far. Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is in the Opposition in the state, claimed that none of the cases pertainin...

Low-cost moist heat treatment of N95 masks eliminates coronavirus: Study

Scientists have found that moist heat treatment of N95 masks eliminates the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, an advance which could allow reuse of these scarce resources in hospitals and long-term care facilities. According to the s...

Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

Australias Victoria state declared a disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19. Melbourne, Australias second-largest city,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020