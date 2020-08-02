Bengal's unemployment rate sees marginal spike in July: CMIE
Despite relaxations in lockdown curbs, West Bengal's unemployment rate in July has increased marginally to 6.8 per cent, according to a report released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The urban unemployment rate in July was 6.66 per cent from 10.52 per cent in June 2020.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:54 IST
Despite relaxations in lockdown curbs, West Bengal's unemployment rate in July has increased marginally to 6.8 per cent, according to a report released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The state's unemployment rate was at 6.5 per cent in June, it said.
The Mumbai-based think-tank, which used the monthly time series data, said the unemployment rate in the country has declined to 7.43 per cent in the last month from 10.99 per cent in June as the economic activities have been growing. Industrially advanced states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu clocked unemployment rates of 1.9 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively in July.
The rural unemployment rate in India during the month under review was at 9.15 per cent, down from 12.02 per cent in the previous month, it said. The urban unemployment rate in July was 6.66 per cent from 10.52 per cent in June 2020.
