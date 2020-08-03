Left Menu
Sensex crashes by 667 points, Bandhan Bank dips by 10 pc

Equity benchmark indices cracked by over 1.5 per cent on Monday as investors fretted over the economic consequences of surging new coronavirus cases across the world.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:10 IST
Bandhan Bank closed 10.6 pc down on Monday at Rs 308.65 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices cracked by over 1.5 per cent on Monday as investors fretted over the economic consequences of surging new coronavirus cases across the world. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 667 points or 1.77 per cent at 36,940 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 174 points or 1.57 per cent at 10,900.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 2.9 per cent, financial service by 2.2 per cent and realty by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, shares of Bandhan Bank slid by 10.6 per cent to Rs 308.65 per share after reports said that its 34.56 crore shares -- or 21.5 per cent of total equity -- exchanged hands in 27 large trades.

IndusInd Bank was down by 3.7 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.5 per cent and Axis Bank by 2.9 per cent. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries lost by 2.9 per cent to close the day at Rs 2,007.20 per share. The other prominent losers were UPL, HDFC Life, ONGC and GAIL.

However, Tata Motors surged by 6.9 per cent to Rs 111.90 per share while Eicher Motors was up 0.9 per cent. Tata Steel along with HCL Technologies, Titan, Dr Reddy's and Wipro too traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mixed as US lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases.

Japan's Nikkei added gains of 2.24 per cent while Shanghai Composite moved up by 1.75 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.56 per cent. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Latest News

Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen on Aug 5 with COVID precautions

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued guidelines and preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutions and gymnasiums that will reopen on August 5. According to the latest guidelines, only establi...

Soccer-Gladbach doppelgangers' job is done, ready for removal

Borussia Moenchengladbachs thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans that were installed late last season when Bundesliga sides were playing in empty stadiums due to the pandemic are now ready to leave the stands, the club said on Monday. Fans...

No intention to allow street vendors to resume biz: Govt to HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court it does not intend to permit street vendors and hawkers to conduct their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it is not possible to regulate them. The government filed an a...

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a silver bullet for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reporte...
