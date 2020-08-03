Left Menu
Wockhardt partners UK govt for COVID-19 vaccines

Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines, and will undertake manufacturing at its facility in North Wales.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:38 IST
Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines, and will undertake manufacturing at its facility in North Wales. The manufacturing will be undertaken at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the company based in North Wales, Wockhardt said in a statement.

As per the terms of the pact, the company has reserved manufacturing capacity to allow for supply of multiple vaccines to the UK government in its fight against COVID-19, including AZD1222, the vaccine co-invented by University of Oxford and its spinout company Vaccitech, and licensed by AstraZeneca, it added. "We are proud to be collaborating with the UK government to make vaccines available and the arrangement brings in a huge sense of purpose and pride, it upholds our ongoing commitment to fight against such a pandemic of global human importance," Wockhardt Founder Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said.

