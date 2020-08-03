Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 profit tumbles 69% on higher bad loan provisioning

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday posted a 69 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 6.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 due to higher provisioning. However, it was lower from previous quarter's Rs 56.89 crore. On asset front, bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 6.89 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 7.61 per cent a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:22 IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 profit tumbles 69% on higher bad loan provisioning

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday posted a 69 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 6.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 due to higher provisioning. The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 19.84 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, however, its net profit in the quarter under review increased from Rs 2.6 crore in the March 2020 quarter. Total income during April-June 2020 increased to Rs 278.62 crore from Rs 256.75 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income was down at Rs 236.65 crore in the June quarter from Rs 240.43 crore a year ago. There was a decline in income from investments, income from interest on balances with RBI and other interbank funds. Bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingenices spiked to Rs 37.02 crore during the reported quarter of FY21 as against Rs 9.27 crore a year ago. However, it was lower from previous quarter's Rs 56.89 crore.

On asset front, bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 6.89 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 7.61 per cent a year ago. In absolute terms, gross NPAs were at Rs 464.45 crore as against Rs 496.48 crore. Net NPAs reduced to 2.18 per cent (Rs 140 crore) from 2.35 per cent (Rs 145.20 crore).

Dhanlaxmi Bank said despite the COVID-19 related challenges in the economy, there is not likely to be any significant impact on the liquidity position of the bank. Stock of the bank closed at Rs 12.96 apiece on the BSE, up 2.29 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Papers leaked before UK election in suspected Russian operation were hacked from ex-trade minister - sources

Classified U.S.-UK trade documents leaked ahead of Britains 2019 election were stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fox by suspected Russian hackers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.The so...

Lockdown dates changed in WB for the second time

The West Bengal government on Monday changed for the second time the dates for the complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of COVID-19. As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28...

Portugal reports no coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Portugal reported no coronavirus-related deaths on Monday from a day earlier for the first time since mid-March, when a lockdown was put in place, and the lowest number of new infections in almost three months. It has been very difficult in...

Mexican TV networks to provide home learning for students as schools stay shut

Mexican students will be educated in the next academic year through a home-learning program broadcast by major networks such as TV Azteca until a drop in coronavirus infections allows for schools to be reopened, the government said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020