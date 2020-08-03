Tech Mahindra starts COVID-19 screening service to detect antibodies

IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday started a coronavirus screening service 'Mhealthy', which can also detect COVID-19 antibodies, said a senior official of the company. The firm said the platform is clinically tested and compliant with all government-mandated regulations, guidelines, and has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

"Mhealthy not only does an instant risk assessment on COVID-19, but also additionally screens multiple factors that may contribute to risk," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani said in a statement. The company added that the Mhealthy service comprises over 32 screening tests on a single platform and detects antibodies with 96 per cent accuracy.

"Mhealthy can detect antibodies. We have done screening of our employees and results have been 96 per cent accurate. A lot of people were not even aware of other problems like blood glucose and hypertension," Tech Mahindra Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing Harshvendra Soin said. Soin added that once the result is out, the person can follow up with doctor consultation through an app.

The Mhealthy platform will categorise individuals opting for the screening as L1, L2 and L3. "L1 means that the person is healthy. L2 means the person has had some exposure. If the person is L3 then the person is most likely to be a COVID-19-positive case," Soin said.

He added that just checking temperature will not give any result. "There is no other test like this. Some people do only COVID-19 antibodies test or antigen test but this one is comprehensive test that takes into account all the co-morbidity factors like hypertension and blood glucose," Soin said.

The company will provide this service for Rs 1,200 per person. The Mhealthy team will visit premise of societies and companies for the screening with portable devices and trained nurses for the service. "People can directly connect with doctor for consultation through an app. Going to hospital is a big risk. We are equipped for testing a large number of people," Soin said.