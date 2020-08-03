Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech Mahindra starts COVID-19 screening service to detect antibodies

Soin added that once the result is out, the person can follow up with doctor consultation through an app. The Mhealthy platform will categorise individuals opting for the screening as L1, L2 and L3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:25 IST
Tech Mahindra starts COVID-19 screening service to detect antibodies

IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday started a coronavirus screening service 'Mhealthy', which can also detect COVID-19 antibodies, said a senior official of the company. The firm said the platform is clinically tested and compliant with all government-mandated regulations, guidelines, and has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

"Mhealthy not only does an instant risk assessment on COVID-19, but also additionally screens multiple factors that may contribute to risk," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani said in a statement. The company added that the Mhealthy service comprises over 32 screening tests on a single platform and detects antibodies with 96 per cent accuracy.

"Mhealthy can detect antibodies. We have done screening of our employees and results have been 96 per cent accurate. A lot of people were not even aware of other problems like blood glucose and hypertension," Tech Mahindra Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing Harshvendra Soin said. Soin added that once the result is out, the person can follow up with doctor consultation through an app.

The Mhealthy platform will categorise individuals opting for the screening as L1, L2 and L3. "L1 means that the person is healthy. L2 means the person has had some exposure. If the person is L3 then the person is most likely to be a COVID-19-positive case," Soin said.

He added that just checking temperature will not give any result. "There is no other test like this. Some people do only COVID-19 antibodies test or antigen test but this one is comprehensive test that takes into account all the co-morbidity factors like hypertension and blood glucose," Soin said.

The company will provide this service for Rs 1,200 per person. The Mhealthy team will visit premise of societies and companies for the screening with portable devices and trained nurses for the service. "People can directly connect with doctor for consultation through an app. Going to hospital is a big risk. We are equipped for testing a large number of people," Soin said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Papers leaked before UK election in suspected Russian operation were hacked from ex-trade minister - sources

Classified U.S.-UK trade documents leaked ahead of Britains 2019 election were stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fox by suspected Russian hackers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.The so...

Lockdown dates changed in WB for the second time

The West Bengal government on Monday changed for the second time the dates for the complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of COVID-19. As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28...

Portugal reports no coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Portugal reported no coronavirus-related deaths on Monday from a day earlier for the first time since mid-March, when a lockdown was put in place, and the lowest number of new infections in almost three months. It has been very difficult in...

Mexican TV networks to provide home learning for students as schools stay shut

Mexican students will be educated in the next academic year through a home-learning program broadcast by major networks such as TV Azteca until a drop in coronavirus infections allows for schools to be reopened, the government said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020