Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google to bring Pixel 4a to India in Oct

In May last year, Google had introduced Pixel 3a and 3a XL in the country at Rs 39,999 onwards as part of its strategy to make available more affordable devices in its smartphone line up. The Pixel 4 and 4XL introduced globally last year in October were priced USD 799 (about Rs 57,000) onwards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:45 IST
Google to bring Pixel 4a to India in Oct
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Google on Monday said it will introduce its latest Pixel 4a smartphone in the Indian market in October this year. The company will, however, not bring its new 5G-enabled Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) to India and Singapore markets.

In October last year, Google had skipped the launch of Pixel 4 and 4XL in India. "Last year, Pixel 3a gave people a chance to get the helpful features of Pixel at a more affordable price. This year, Pixel 4a—which launches in India in October—will continue to bring features like the incredible camera and feature drops that make your phone better over time," Google said in a blogpost.

While pricing of the device will be announced closer to the launch, Google said it will be available at a "more affordable price". Google said the two new 5G Pixel phones (Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5), coming this fall, will not be available in India or Singapore "based on a variety of factors including local market trends and product features".

"We remain deeply committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to these countries," it added. In May last year, Google had introduced Pixel 3a and 3a XL in the country at Rs 39,999 onwards as part of its strategy to make available more affordable devices in its smartphone line up.

The Pixel 4 and 4XL introduced globally last year in October were priced USD 799 (about Rs 57,000) onwards. Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia with prices starting at USD 499.

The premium smartphone market (Rs 30,000 and above) in India, which is among the biggest smartphone markets globally, is witnessing strong growth and is dominated by players like OnePlus, Samsung and Apple. A number of Chinese companies like Vivo and Xiaomi are trying to make inroads into the premium segment that saw shipment of over 1 million devices in June 2020 quarter, as per Counterpoint Research.

While the segment saw over 32 per cent decline in shipment in June 2020 quarter on account of COVID-19-related lockdown, it was one of the least affected segments and reached its highest ever share in the overall India smartphone market, contributing more than 4 per cent in total smartphone shipments. Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said Google's challenge with Pixel devices wasn't about the product, but channel outreach.

"So with Pixel 4a, if Google gets the channel strategy right, it has good chances of making Pixel 4a its most successful Pixel device in the Indian market, especially coming in amid the current scenario of anti-china sentiment," he added. The Google 4a will feature a 5.8-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

"With the same incredible camera experiences from Pixel 4 and a new re-designed hole punch design, Pixel 4a brings the same features that have helped millions of Pixel owners take great shots," Google said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associ...

Why is TN govt opposing parole application by Rajiv case life

The Madras High Court on Monday wondered why the Tamil Nadu government was opposing the parole application moved by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict A G Perarivalan, while the state cabinet has recommended the release of all sev...

One Indian among 8 dead in Nepal landslide

At least eight people, including an Indian national, have died due to a landslide in Melamchi of Sindhupalchok District in central Nepal on Monday morning. Another Indian national who was pulled alive from rubble has been flown into a priva...

Stalin speaks to Modi on OBC reservation

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of OBC reservation in medical seats surrendered to All-India Quota AIQ and urged implementing a Madras High Court direction to Central government on the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020