Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI gives nod for Sashidhar Jagdishan as Puri's successor at HDFC Bank

The bank said it has given three names in order of their preference. Puri had recently assuaged shareholder concerns at his last annual general meeting as the MD and CEO, saying succession has been taken care of.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:55 IST
RBI gives nod for Sashidhar Jagdishan as Puri's successor at HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank has confirmed the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan to succeed Aditya Puri as the chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, two sources said on Tuesday. Jagdishan, currently working as the 'change agent' of the largest private sector lender and head of finance, has been with the bank since 1996, and the appointment will put an end to one of the most keenly watched successions in the banking industry.

Puri is widely credited with building the bank from scratch and leading it for the last 25 years to be the second largest by assets and also the most valued lender by investors. Puri retires on October 20. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which was given a list of candidates in an order of priority, conveyed its approval to Jagdishan's name late last evening, the sources said.

The bank will eventually inform the exchanges about the RBI nod. According to a media report earlier this year, the bank had selected the names of internal candidates Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha, and Citi's Sunil Garg as probable candidates. The bank said it has given three names in order of their preference.

Puri had recently assuaged shareholder concerns at his last annual general meeting as the MD and CEO, saying succession has been taken care of. "He (the successor) has been with us for 25 years… my successor was always in place, at least in my mind," Puri told shareholders at the lender's virtual AGM.

Puri assuaged concerns on training and business understanding, assuring the shareholders that the candidate has "learnt very well". The HDFC Bank scrip was trading 4.73 per cent up at Rs 1,049.30 on the BSE at 1025 hrs, as against a 0.96 per cent gains on the benchmark.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian state to impose hefty fines to compel COVID-19 isolation

Australias second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday that anyone breaking COVID-19 isolation orders will face hefty fines, as high as A20,000 14,250, and that more military personnel will be deployed to fight the spread of the vir...

Indian-origin woman researcher killed while jogging in US

A 43-year-old Indian-origin woman researcher in the US was killed while she was out jogging and police have initiated a homicide investigation, according to media reports. According to the police, Sarmistha Sen, who was based in Plano city ...

Centre should intervene, order NIA, ED probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Nishikant Dubey

Demanding the Centre to intervene, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said that agencies, including National Investigation Agency NIA and Enforcement Directorate ED, should investigate the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Lok...

Danielle Brooks to play gospel legend Mahalia Jackson in biopic

Orange Is the New Black alum Danielle Brooks has signed on to play gospel music icon and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson in an upcoming biopic in the works at Lifetime. The movie, titled Robin Roberts Presents The Mahalia Jackson Stor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020