Left Menu
Development News Edition

GlobalLogic and Insurity announce winners of 30Hacks 2020 hackathon promoting InsurTech innovation

GlobalLogic, a leader in Digital Product Engineering, and Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based core systems solutions and data analytics for the world's largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced the winners of the 14th edition of the '30Hacks' hackathon, a platform for talented coders to test their ideas and innovative technology-led solutions.

ANI | Hartford (Connecticut) | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:35 IST
GlobalLogic and Insurity announce winners of 30Hacks 2020 hackathon promoting InsurTech innovation
GlobalLogic. Image Credit: ANI

Hartford (Connecticut) [USA]/New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GlobalLogic, a leader in Digital Product Engineering, and Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based core systems solutions and data analytics for the world's largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced the winners of the 14th edition of the '30Hacks' hackathon, a platform for talented coders to test their ideas and innovative technology-led solutions. The virtual hackathon took place from July 25 - July 26, 2020.

The theme for this year's 30Hacks, 'Insurtech in 2020: Commercial Property & Casualty' emphasized the development of innovative and disruptive technology concepts that can help solve real-world business problems that the insurance industry faces today and will face in the future. The Top 30 teams were evaluated against the criteria of design, innovation and advancement, business implication, solution approach and architecture. Listed below, the Top 3 winners of the '30Hacks' hackathon received cash prizes worth USD 7,000.

1. 1st prize: Team Mavericks (Subodh Pandey, Tushar Jain, Rupesh Gupta, Swati Gupta) for developing an AI underwriting assistant 'helpbot' that can make risk approval/rejection decisions based on underwriting guidelines without human intervention. 2. 2nd prize: Team Code Commando (Anurag Joshi and Rutuja Deo) for their solution to conduct sentiment analysis based on customer feedback and social media activity, helping to ensure that pain points throughout the policy lifecycle are addressed on a timely basis.

3. 3rd prize: Team RegTechies (Mukul Sharma, Anurag Khurana, Md Wasif, Avinash Singh) for an AI-and ML-based solution to simplify the adoption of complex regulatory changes. Additionally, the teams below were declared as the 'Top 3 Innovators', having received the highest scores in the 'Innovation' criteria.

1. Team ARTIFUTECH (Rahul Kumar and Gunjan Arora) for coding a fully-automated straight-through processing platform that uses AI, AR and ML to analyze property damage in real-time, facilitating faster claims processing. 2. Team The Unknowns (Arti Kumari and Sumit Rai) for creating learning models to calculate driver rebates based on driver behavior.

3. Team CG_SIZZLERS (Ramkumar RN and Vinay Sheel) for devising a chatbot-assisted customer engagement solution. "Our partnership with Insurity to organize 30Hacks is a testament for providing the aspiring coders the right platform to showcase their talents and bring out solutions that will bring a revolution in the InsurTech space," said Sumit Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of APAC, GlobalLogic. "We were extremely delighted with the quality of ideas and the expertise that was brought to table by the Top 30 teams and it was a very tough decision for our esteemed jury to come up with the unanimous decision. I would like to congratulate all our winners and wish the teams good luck in their future."

"Insurance digital transformation is achieved through collaboration of systems, data, and--of course--people," said Talin Bingham, Chief Technology Officer at Insurity. "We were thrilled to partner with GlobalLogic for this year's 30Hacks, providing a platform for the best and brightest minds in India's coding community to come together and deliver innovative technology concepts to address the challenges faced by the insurance industry today. We congratulate the winners and look forward to working with them to shape the future of the industry." 30Hacks 2020, which began taking registrations in June received over 5800 registrations from coders across many multinational companies with diverse backgrounds and experiences. After multiple entry screenings, the Top 30 teams were shortlisted and took part in the final 30 hours of the coding marathon from July 25-26.

Judges of the Top 30 teams included: Robert Pick, CIO, Tokio Marine North America; Karen Furtado, Partner, Strategy Meets Action; Sunil Singh, CTO, GlobalLogic; Talin Bingham, CTO, Insurity; and Ivan Latanision, EVP, Product Management, Insurity. The event concluded with a message from Nitesh Banga, COO, GlobalLogic and Chris Lafond, CEO, Insurity, among other senior leaders from the two companies. GlobalLogic has been at the forefront of promoting initiatives that lead to building collective capabilities, intelligence sharing, tapping new talent and an innovation ecosystem. Over the past six years, GlobalLogic has been organizing hackathons across many diverse industries to leverage tomorrow's technologies in augmenting today's business solutions.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sent back from check-post, ailing woman dies; probe ordered

An ailing woman being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle died after being allegedly denied to pass through an inter-district check post by police in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, her family claimed. Police have denied the claim, sa...

Soccer-Spanish World Cup winner Casillas calls time on career

Spains World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39 on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July aft...

Poland reports record increase in COVID cases as coal mines hit

Poland reported on Tuesday a record daily increase in coronavirus cases for the fourth time in a week, with more than a third of them found in the southern Silesia region, which has been grappling with another outbreak among coal miners.The...

Rain lashes parts of Belagavi district after IMD warns of heavy rains in Karnataka

Rain lashed parts of Belagavi district in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon which had been predicted by the India Meteorological Department IMD earlier. Earlier on Tuesday the IMD issued a forecast for rainfall till August 8 in Coastal Karnata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020