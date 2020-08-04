Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker

Farley was was hired away from Toyota by then-CEO Alan Mulally in November of 2007 to run Ford's marketing operations. The 65-year-old Hackett took over for the ousted Mark Fields in May of 2017.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:07 IST
Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker

Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will lead the storied automaker into the future starting October 1 when current CEO Jim Hackett retires. The company has struggled in recent years and is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan designed to make it leaner and crank out new vehicles to replace what was an aging model lineup.

As COO, the 58-year-old Farley led the company's global markets and product development. He was in charge as Ford rolled out a revamped F-150 pickup, the new Bronco off-road SUV brand and the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. Farley was was hired away from Toyota by then-CEO Alan Mulally in November of 2007 to run Ford's marketing operations.

The 65-year-old Hackett took over for the ousted Mark Fields in May of 2017. Almost immediately he began reviewing Ford's management structure and flattened the organization so it could move faster. But his often lengthy directives confused employees who weren't clear on where the company was headed. Hackett, a retired Steelcase CEO who had run Ford's mobility efforts, will stay on as an adviser to Farley through March of 2021.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, the great grandson of company founder Henry Ford, praised Hackett for modernising the company and reducing bureaucracy. “We now have compelling plans for electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as full vehicle connectivity. And we are becoming much more nimble,” Ford said. He cited Ford's quick shift to make ventilators, face shields and other protective equipment to help alleviate shortages at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just after the change was announced Tuesday morning, Ford shares rose 2% to $6.84 in premarket trading..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

TCS, 2 others shortlisted for implementation of RBI's market surveillance system

Tata Consultancy Services and two other vendors have been shortlisted for implementation of Integrated Market Surveillance System, according to an RBI document. The Reserve Bank of India had received responses from several vendors for imple...

Delhi min writes to Nishank on 'non-implementation' of reservation policy in DSGMC-run colleges

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, drawing his attention towards alleged non-implementation of reservation policy in four colleges of the Delhi University.&#160; Gautam in a letter...

Peru President Vizcarra's PM loses confidence vote, another cabinet reshuffle imminent

Perus Congress on Tuesday rejected a vote of confidence for President Martn Vizcarras cabinet chief, forcing yet another reshuffle of his top advisors in the middle of an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.Cabinet chief ...

UK diners snap up state-subsidised quinoa and steak

On a summers evening, the streets of central London echoed to what has become a rare sound during the coronavirus pandemic the chatter and laughter of diners seated at terrace tables.The launch on Monday of Britains state-funded, half-price...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020