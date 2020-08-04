Left Menu
OYO restoring salary cuts for employees in India, South Asia

Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday told its employees that it is restoring the full salaries of staffers in India and South Asia, a company spokesperson said. This was announced by OYO India and South Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor in a townhall meeting with the employees, the spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:35 IST
OYO Hotels & Homes Image Credit: ANI

Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday told its employees that it is restoring the full salaries of staffers in India and South Asia, a company spokesperson said. Pay cuts for employees with fixed compensation of up to Rs 8 lakh have been reversed from August 1, while the rest will see restoration in a phased manner from October 2020, the spokesperson added. The hospitality firm had on April 22 had asked some of its staff in India to go on leave with limited benefits from May 4 for four months. It also asked all employees in the country to accept a cut in their fixed salaries by 25 per cent effective for April-July 2020 payroll, due to the impact of COVID-19. The spokesperson said 12.5 per cent of the total 25 per cent salary cut will be restored from October and the remaining 12.5 per cent from December 2020. This was announced by OYO India and South Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor in a townhall meeting with the employees, the spokesperson said. "We are grateful to all our OYOpreneurs for giving OYO a fighting chance to survive these tough times. The organisation respects your unwavering support for it in good as well as tough times," the spokesperson quoted Kapoor as saying in the townhall meeting. Kapoor also urged everyone to continue working together to bring the business back to pre-COVID levels. When the pay cuts were announced in May, the company had said the action was planned in such a way that post the proposed pay cut, the fixed compensation for any employee is not less than Rs 5 lakh per annum. This ensured a large percentage of employees at lower pay scales saw no impact, OYO had said.

Latest News

SGPC's Gora, its former panel member Jafarwal face ire of Akal Takht Jathedar for associating with ex-minister Langah

An SGPC member was among two persons declared tankhaiya guilty of religious misconduct by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Gurinderpal Singh Gora and former member of religi...

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralysing disease that has been hitting US children for the past decade. But they now say the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the pattern for the mysterious illness...

Assam reports record 2,886 new cases, six more deaths

Assam on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 48,161, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Six more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 115, he s...

Defence Ministry signs MoU with IIT-K, DARPG for AI-based public grievance redressal

The Defence Ministry said it signed a tripartite MOU on Tuesday with the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kanpur and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances DARPG to develop artificial intelligence and machine learn...
