Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented

Appearing on the Fox Business Network Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow appeared to walk back the idea of payment to the Treasury, saying, “I don't know if that's a key stipulation.” TikTok was under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, known as CFIUS, a US government group that studies mergers for national-security reasons, for its acquisition of another video app, Musical.ly, in 2017.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:30 IST
Trump's demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump's demand that the US government get a cut from a potential Microsoft purchase of TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation. Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, a forced sale after Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which claims 100 million US users and hundreds of millions globally. The Trump administration says TikTok is a national-security concern. How a ban would have worked was not clear; that federal authority has never been used before with a consumer app. TikTok denies that it would send US user data to the Chinese government.

Microsoft did not address a potential price when it confirmed the talks. Trump said Monday to reporters that the US "should get a very large percentage of that price because we're making it possible," adding that "we want and we think we deserve to have a big percentage of that price coming to America, coming to the Treasury." Trump sometimes floats ideas or actions that get set aside without follow-through. Appearing on the Fox Business Network Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow appeared to walk back the idea of payment to the Treasury, saying, "I don't know if that's a key stipulation." TikTok was under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, known as CFIUS, a US government group that studies mergers for national-security reasons, for its acquisition of another video app, Musical.ly, in 2017. CFIUS collects filing fees, but those top out at $300,000.

"I doubt that's what Trump has in mind," said Hal Singer, an antitrust expert and principal at consulting firm Economists Incorporated. "Outside of that I can't think of any means by which the US could basically get its vig on its forced transfer." A "vig" is slang for interest on a loan, usually in the context of illegal activity, or the fee charged by a bookie for a bet. There's no legal precedent in antitrust law for such a payment, said Gene Kimmelman, a senior adviser at the advocacy group Public Knowledge and a former antitrust official at the Department of Justice. "In terms of a foreign company agreeing to sell assets to a US company subject to antitrust review, I can't see any logical basis under which Treasury or the White House would be negotiating elements of the financial portions of the deal." While noting that he is not an expert in all areas of US law and the broad authority that the president has, Kimmelman said the TikTok deal and the White House's role in it was highly unusual. "Not in my experience have I seen any engagement from the White House in this manner," he said. "It's already a unique situation from start to finish with the government intervening to prevent use of a service in the US." White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sidestepped a question on Tuesday about what authority the federal government had to collect a portion of proceeds from the potential sale of TikTok, saying, "I'm not going to get ahead of the president on any official action." Treasury did not reply to questions about what legal precedent Trump is relying on to get a payment for the TikTok deal.

In a statement on Sunday, Microsoft had said that that it was committed to the deal "subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury." TikTok has said that it is loved by Americans and "will be here for many years to come." In a memo ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming sent Chinese employees on Tuesday, a translated version of which ByteDance sent to The Associated Press, he said that he felt the goal of the Trump administration was not the forced sale of TikTok's US business to an American company through CFIUS, but "a ban or even more." Representatives for Microsoft and TikTok did not immediately reply to questions about the payment demand Tuesday.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon PM says those responsible for Beirut explosion will pay the price

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for an explosion at a dangerous warehouse in Beirut port area that rocked the capital would pay the price.I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountabili...

U.S. prosecutors do not charge Portland protesters with antifa ties

U.S. federal prosecutors have produced no evidence linking dozens of people arrested in anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon, to the antifa or anarchist movements, despite President Donald Trumps assertions they are fueling the unrest.A...

'Too many are selfish': US nears 5 million virus cases

Fourth of July gatherings, graduation parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars there are reasons the US has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million ...

Strategized learning helped software engineer get 6th rank in third UPSC attempt

Her two failed attempts did not deter 26-year-old Vishakha Yadav, a software engineer and daughter of a Delhi Police personnel, from attempting the Civil Service examination for the third time. In the results announced on Tuesday, she is th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020