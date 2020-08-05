Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coimbatore Company Launches Ozone-based Disinfectant that Makes Food 100% Safe from Coronavirus

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Faraday Ozone, a leading manufacturer of ozone generators from Coimbatore, has launched Ozodip, a patented ozone-based food detoxifier. For Trade Enquiries contact: 7373 987 000 / 1800 120 8600 / sales@faradayozone.com Ozodip is a compact electrical product that generates ozone from the oxygen available in the atmosphere and uses it to detoxify the food.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:31 IST
Coimbatore Company Launches Ozone-based Disinfectant that Makes Food 100% Safe from Coronavirus

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Faraday Ozone, a leading manufacturer of ozone generators from Coimbatore, has launched Ozodip, a patented ozone-based food detoxifier. This kitchen product uses ozone, a natural disinfectant, to remove all types of bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms from the surface of fruits, vegetables, fish, meat and other food products like cereals. In addition, it also removes high concentrations of residual pesticides and chemicals effectively. For Trade Enquiries contact: 7373 987 000 / 1800 120 8600 / sales@faradayozone.com

Ozodip is a compact electrical product that generates ozone from the oxygen available in the atmosphere and uses it to detoxify the food. It can be easily fixed in a wall, and operated by anyone. It weighs only about 800 grams and requires just about 15 minutes for detoxification. It uses anywhere from 6-8W of power. It comes in three finishes (black shiny metallic version, beige shiny metallic version, and stainless-steel version). The price range starts from Rs. 5999 and can be ordered from www.ozodip.in, and will be delivered at your doorstep within a week. It does not require any service or replacement parts. Commenting about this innovative product, Mr. K Vivekanandan, Managing Director, Faraday Ozone, says that Ozone is the cleanest, safest and the most effective sterilizing agent and its disinfection potential is 3000 times faster than chlorine. Also, the Ozone technology (used in Ozodip), approved by US FDA, makes it an ideal product for the job. He takes pride in the fact that their 2 decades of R&D in ozone technology has come in handy in creating a product that is useful for the entire community in these difficult times. Faraday Ozone has nearly 25 years of experience in designing and manufacturing ozone generators for air purification, water and wastewater treatment systems, electrical incinerators, vending machines and their accessories. It has about 15,000 customers for various ozone-based products from over 50 countries. Image: Coimbatore based Faraday Ozone launches Ozodip, a patented ozone-based food detoxifier PWRPWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Canucks fend off Wild comeback, tie series

The Vancouver Canucks spread goals among four scorers in a 4-3 win and held on in the final seconds to defeat the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Edmonton. The victory tied the best-of-five qualifying series at 1-1.Jacob Markstrom made 32 save...

India's service sector remains severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdown: IHS Markit

The Indian service sector remained severely restricted by lockdown measures implemented to curb the coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19 pandemic in July, according to the latest PMI survey data released on Wednesday. Further substantial reduc...

Four killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. The storm knoc...

Study suggests pregnancy, ovarian function are risk factors for coronary artery disease

A new study suggests the risk of coronary artery disease CAD could be identified earlier by looking at reproductive risk factors. Study results were published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society NAMS.CAD is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020