Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jyothy Labs Q1 net up 34 pc to Rs 50.01 cr

Its expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 375.96 crore, down 0.39 per cent, compared with Rs 377.46 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. Jyothy Labs Managing Director M R Jyothy said: "We began this quarter with an uncertain business environment due to COVID-19 with restrictions on the supply side, however, our team with flawless execution combined with our portfolio comprising of daily use 'essential hygiene' has delivered positive sales growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:52 IST
Jyothy Labs Q1 net up 34 pc to Rs 50.01 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Wednesday reported 33.78 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 50.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.38 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

` Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 436.93 crore, up 2.22 per cent as against Rs 427.42 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing. Its expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 375.96 crore, down 0.39 per cent, compared with Rs 377.46 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Jyothy Labs Managing Director M R Jyothy said: "We began this quarter with an uncertain business environment due to COVID-19 with restrictions on the supply side, however, our team with flawless execution combined with our portfolio comprising of daily use 'essential hygiene' has delivered positive sales growth. "With our differentiated product offerings, wide distribution network and innovative thought process, we are confident of meeting our consumer demands and deliver to our stakeholders' expectations." Jyothy Labs said due to the spread of COVID-19 from mid-March and consequent nationwide lockdown, the business operations were suddenly disrupted across the country.

"The company quickly aligned its manufacturing operations, sales team to the new working environment. We are currently operating at near pre-COVID levels capacity utilisation," it added. Jyothy Labs said the impact of COVID-19 seems to have affected the rural geographies less in comparison to the urban cities.

Shares of Jyothy Labs closed 7.18 per cent higher at Rs 140.40 apiece on the BSE..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.19 pc; case fatality drops to 2.09 pc: Govt

A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, pushing the recovery rate to&#160;67.19 per cent on Wednesday while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent,...

Japan's climate change efforts hindered by biased business lobby -study

Japans powerful business lobby Keidanren is dominated by energy-intensive sectors that represent less than 10 of the economy, resulting in national policies that favour coal and hindering attempts to combat climate change, a new study said....

Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of Indias most bloody communal violence.The Supreme Court rule...

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the countrys peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday. South Africa has the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020