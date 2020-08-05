Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension as SEBI chairman
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:15 IST
Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Tyagi's term for 18 months, with effect from September 1 2020 up to February 28, 2020, it said.
Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS (retired) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the SEBI chairman in March 2017 for three years. He was in March this year given a six-month extension till August.
