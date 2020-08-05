Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls growth slows sharply, trade deficit shrinks

The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 167,000 jobs last month after jumping by 4.314 million in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 1.5 million in July. Hiring weakened across the board last month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:29 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls growth slows sharply, trade deficit shrinks

U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new COVID-19 infections flared up across the country, supporting the view that the nascent economic recovery was faltering. The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 167,000 jobs last month after jumping by 4.314 million in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 1.5 million in July.

Hiring weakened across the board last month. Payrolls for medium-sized businesses with 50 to 499 employees fell 25,000. The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics. "Today's data is a cautionary tale that the jobs market is not going to kick into higher gear until there is a vaccine," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

Zandi attributed the sharp step-down in private payrolls to the expiration of the U.S. government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the resurgence in coronavirus cases. The PPP was part of a historic fiscal package worth nearly $3 trillion that gave businesses loans that can be partially forgiven if used for employee pay. New cases of the respiratory illness have exploded, especially in the densely-populated South and West regions where authorities in hard-hit areas are closing businesses again and pausing reopenings.

California, Texas and Florida account for a third of the nation's employment. The economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter, with gross domestic product shrinking at its steepest pace in at least 73 years. It slipped into recession in February. Stocks on Wall Street opened higher as Disney's surprise quarterly profit and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were trading lower.

LABOR MARKET SLOWING The ADP report was published ahead of the government's more comprehensive employment report for July scheduled for release on Friday. While the ADP report has a poor track record forecasting the private payrolls component of the government's employment report because of methodology differences, the decline in job growth last month was in line with a recent pick-up in new applications for state unemployment benefits.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed a measure of factory employment contracted in July for the 12th straight month even as manufacturing activity accelerated to a 16-month high. According to a Reuters survey of economists, the Labor Department's closely followed employment report will likely show private employers hired 1.485 million workers in July. That would lead to a rise of 1.6 million in nonfarm payrolls, down sharply from the record 4.8 million jobs created in June.

It would leave employment about 13.1 million jobs below the pre-pandemic level. The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 10.5% from 11.1% in June. But there are some glimmers of hope for the struggling economy. In a separate report on Wednesday, the Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed 7.5% to $50.7 billion in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap would shrink to $50.1 billion in June.

Exports rebounded by a record 9.4% to $158.3 billion. Goods exported surged by a historic 14.5% to $102.9, boosted by shipments of motor vehicles and parts, capital goods and industrial supplies, including crude oil. That offset a 4.7% increase in imports to $208.9 billion. The rise in exports was the largest since March 2015. Goods imports rose 5.4% to $175.0 billion, lifted by imports of motor vehicles and parts, consumer and capital goods.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Largest digital display of Lord Ram shines in New York's Broadway

On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, New York City saw the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway. The digital display of Lord Ram is one of the most expe...

Coronavirus lockdown extended in Tirupati till Aug 14

To check the spike in COVID-19 cases, lockdown in Tirupati has further been extended till August 14, an official of the Municipal Corporation said here on Wednesday. However, shops selling vegetables and groceries, banks and other essential...

Woman hurls racial slurs at Black landscapers in viral video

A video of an Orlando woman cursing and shouting racial slurs at Black landscapers as they finished up a job at her neighbours house has gone viral. Brandon Cordova told the Orlando Sentinel that he and his crew were almost done with their ...

Scheme to give free sanitary napkins to 22.50 lakh women, girls below poverty line launched

The Haryana government on Wednesday launched a scheme to give a packet of free sanitary napkins to about 22.50 lakh women and girls below the poverty line every month for a year. A scheme was also started to provide fortified flavoured skim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020