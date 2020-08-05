Delhi govt begins trial of contactless ticketing in city buses

A three-day trial for contactless ticketing began in Delhi government buses plying between Anand Vihar ISBT and Badarpur Border on Wednesday. The city government is going to introduce e-ticketing system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in buses, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The trial of contactless ticketing system began in all the cluster buses of route number 473, running between Anand Vihar ISBT and Badarpur Border. The trial will continue till August 7, a government statement said. The passengers can take an e-ticket through a mobile app after boarding the bus. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore or one can whatsApp 'Hi' on 9910096264 to get the app URL, it said The app was developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi, it said.

The bus conductors were given online training to assist the commuters during a trial by the team of IIIT-Delhi. Ticket booking can be done in two ways through the mobile app. In case a user knows the ticket fare, he can open the app and click on 'BY FARE', scan the QR code of the bus, select 'Buy New Ticket' and choose the payment option. If the passenger knows the bus route, source and destination, he can click on 'By Destination', the statement said.

A task force was set up by the Transport minister for timely coordination and implementation of the contactless mobile ticketing system in DTC and cluster buses to prevent contact during purchase of ticket, it said..