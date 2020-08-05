South Indian Bank gets RBI's in-principle nod to set up non-financial subsidiary

South Indian Bank gets RBI's in-principle nod to set up non-financial subsidiaryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:19 IST
Private sector lender South Indian Bank (SIB) on Wednesday said the RBI has given an in-principle approval for setting up a wholly owned non-financial subsidiary
"We wish to inform that the Reserve Bank of India vide letter dated August 4, 2020, received today, has accorded in-principle approval for setting up of a wholly owned non-financial subsidiary for undertaking activities permitted by RBI," it said in a regulatory filing
Shares of SIB closed at Rs 6.95 apiece on the BSE, up 2.06 per cent from previous close.
