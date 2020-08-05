Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ratle hydroelectric power project to be revived soon: Jitendra Singh

The 850-MW Ratle hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir, work on which was stalled for the past six years, will be revived soon, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. “The 850-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project in district Kishtwar of Jammu & Kashmir, the work on which had been stopped for the last over six years, is being revived soon,” he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:33 IST
Ratle hydroelectric power project to be revived soon: Jitendra Singh

The 850-MW Ratle hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir, work on which was stalled for the past six years, will be revived soon, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The hydroelectric project is a run-of-river scheme located on river Chenab in Kishtwar district of the union territory. “The preliminary work such as construction of access roads and diversion tunnels was started in 2013 but the work got stopped due to various issues cropping up between the then government of Jammu & Kashmir and the company to which the contract of the project had been awarded,” according to an official statement. On the intervention and follow-up by Singh, the Union Ministry of Power has now, in consultation with the government of Jammu & Kashmir, made a revival plan for implementation of the power project, it said. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and the government of J&K, the statement issued by the minister’s office said. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that with the revival of Ratle power project and the work having already started on the two other projects of Pakkaldul and Kiru, Kishtwar will become the nerve centre of power generation in Jammu and Kashmir. “The 850-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project in district Kishtwar of Jammu & Kashmir, the work on which had been stopped for the last over six years, is being revived soon,” he said. The minister said this after meeting the NHPC chairman A K Singh who briefed him about the status of various hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir being implemented by it. He expressed hope that the day is not far when not only Kishtwar and surrounding areas will become power surplus, but will supply power to other regions. “This, in turn, will also help in giving a boost to the industry and new investments which are likely to come to Jammu & Kashmir following the new constitutional and administrative arrangements since 5th and 6th August last year,” said Singh, who is also a Lok Sabha member from J-K’s Udhampur constituency. The NHPC CMD briefed that a meeting for investment decision was held recently and subsequently joint meetings were was held under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary and Cabinet Secretary respectively. “For expediting the process, the matter is also being taken up with the concerned authorities in the Union Territory government of Jammu & Kashmir,” the statement said. Singh also reviewed the status of two other power projects of national importance, namely Pakkaldul and Kiru, coming up in Kishtwar. He was apprised that the work on these projects is in progress despite the constraints of lockdown. PTI AKV AKV TIRTIR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal govt re-introduces odd-even system amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Nepals Ministry of Home Affairs has re-introduced odd-even system of vehicle rationing scheme in places including in Kathmandu where more than 200 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. According to a press release, the Home Minist...

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce Holdings Incs shares jumped nearly three-fold in their market debut on Wednesday, marking the biggest opening pop for a U.S. listing this year. BigCommerce, whose technology underpins e-commerce websites of compa...

Tennis-U.S. Open cuts winners' prize money

U.S. Open singles winners will receive 850,000 less prize money this year, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday, with first-round prize money increasing. The tennis Grand Slam, which begins on Aug. 31 in New York, will tak...

JK Lt Governor G C Murmu resigns, likely to get fresh Central posting: Officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu abruptly resigned on Wednesday, officials said. His resignation came on the day the Union Territory marked the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which scrapped Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020