Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank says ready to mobilize financing for Lebanon blast recovery

The World Bank Group said on Wednesday it stands ready to assess Lebanon's damage and needs after a devastating Beirut port explosion and will work to help mobilize public and private financing for reconstruction and recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 04:25 IST
World Bank says ready to mobilize financing for Lebanon blast recovery

The World Bank Group said on Wednesday it stands ready to assess Lebanon's damage and needs after a devastating Beirut port explosion and will work to help mobilize public and private financing for reconstruction and recovery. The World Bank said in a statement that it "would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster."

The Bank did not indicate which resources could be diverted to a blast recovery effort. In June, the multilateral development lender announced that it would reallocate $40 million from an existing $120 million health program for Lebanon to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic. At least 135 people were killed and 5,000 were injured in Tuesday's explosion at Beirut port, which also left up to 250,000 without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades

It was also unclear on Wednesday whether the disaster will alter Lebanon's difficult negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Since May, the IMF and Lebanon have been trying to work out a broader bailout package aimed at stemming a financial crisis that is seen as the biggest threat to the country's stability since the 1975-90 civil war. Those talks have bogged down amid disagreements over the scale of financial losses in Lebanon's banking system.

The Fund has not made an official statement about the disaster beyond a tweet from Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressing her "deep sadness for the loss of lives, the injuries and the devastation" resulting from the explosion. Scott Morris, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, said that donor support for Lebanon in the wake of the disaster would likely be strong.

"Lebanon's macro and debt situation will add to the overall urgency for international support," said Morris, a former U.S. Treasury international development official. "That said, it is highly unlikely that donor responses would serve as an alternative to reaching agreement with the IMF on a bailout." U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday reaffirmed a "steadfast" but unspecific commitment to help Lebanon's people

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-America's Cup challengers told must use home-built boat

The next Americas Cup regatta in New Zealand could lose one of their challengers after the Stars Stripes syndicate were told by the events independent arbitration panel they must use a yacht built in the United States. The events rules req...

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump posts over coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox Friends ...

Ivanka Trump nets $4M at fundraiser for President Trump

President Donald Trumps daughter Ivanka Trump has raised USD 4 million for his reelection campaign during a virtual event that marked her return to the high-dollar fundraising circuit. Approximately 100 people attended her first virtual fu...

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Investigators probing the deadly blast that ripped across Beirut have focused on possible negligence in the storage of tons of a highly explosive fertilizer in a waterfront warehouse, while the government ordered the house arrest of several...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020