Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:57 IST
RBI HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights of RBI Monetary Policy Statement 2020-21* Policy rate unchanged at 4 per cent, reverse repo at 3.35 per cent* Loans against gold enhanced to 90 per cent of the value from current 75 per cent to mitigate COVID-19 impact on households* To continue with the accommodative stance to revive growth* Supporting economic recovery assumes primacy in the conduct of monetary policy in uncertain global environment * Sees upside risk to inflation, projects moderation in October-March* GDP growth to be negative in current fiscal * Stressed MSME borrowers eligible for loan restructuring if their accounts were classified standard* Allows lenders to provide window to restructure loans of corporate, individual borrowers to ease COVID-19 impact* A new resolution window for corporate and personal loans to be framed* To put in place safeguards for opening of current accounts and overdraft accounts for customers availing credit facilities from multiple banks* Priority Sector Lending (PSL) to include startups* Increased limits for renewable energy, including solar power, and small and marginal farmers and 'Weaker Sections' under PSL *To allow a pilot scheme for small value payments in offline mode while safeguarding interest of users, liability protection * Proposes Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) for digital payments* Rs 5,000 crore additional liquidity facility to be provided by the National Housing Bank (NHB) to boost liquidity in housing sector* Rs 5,000 crore liquidity support to NABARD to aid agri sector* Economic activity had started to recover, but surge in infection has forced imposition of lockdowns* Monetary Policy Committee conscious of primary mandate to achieve inflation target of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent PTI JD ANUANU

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam turns Danang stadium into field hospital amid virus outbreak

Vietnam is close to completing the conversion of a sports stadium into a 1,000-bed field hospital in its new coronavirus epicentre Danang, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it battles an outbreak that has spread to at least 11 locati...

Avert Beirut-like explosion in Chennai harbour: PMK chief

Chennai, Aug 6 PTI PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday urged the government to take immediate steps to safely dispose of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate reportedly stocked in Chennai harbour for years, saying a possible Beirut-like incident s...

Article 370 nullification India's internal matter, other countries should not interfere: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday advised nations, including those in Indias neighbourhood, to refrain from commenting on its internal matters and asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken in the l...

Germany tightens up on testing as infection numbers rise

Travellers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, warning that the accelerating pace of new infections was a cause for concern. Speaking after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020