Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK shares end lower as Sino-U.S. tensions, economic worries weigh

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday as Sino-U.S. tensions added to the existing woes about economic fallout, with U.S. Fed policymakers saying a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States is slowing recovery in the world's largest economy. ** U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Wednesday it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat "significant threats".

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:05 IST
HK shares end lower as Sino-U.S. tensions, economic worries weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday as Sino-U.S. tensions added to the existing woes about economic fallout, with U.S. Fed policymakers saying a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States is slowing recovery in the world's largest economy.

** U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Wednesday it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat "significant threats". ** The news pulled index heavyweight Tencent Holdings, WeChat's developer, down 0.98%, weighing on the broader index. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 171.96 points or 0.69% at 24,930.58. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.53% to 10,202.41. ** The latest rise in tensions between Washington and Beijing comes alongside new signs of economic weakness in the United States. ** Data released Wednesday showed an apparent slowdown in the recovery of the U.S. job market in July as private employers hired far fewer workers than expected. ** A resurgence in coronavirus cases is slowing the economic recovery, and the pandemic will continue to weigh on the U.S. economy and American life for longer than initially expected, three Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.26% at 3,386.46 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.3%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.37%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.43%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9491 per U.S. dollar at 0814 GMT, 0.2% weaker than the previous close of 6.935.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam turns Danang stadium into field hospital amid virus outbreak

Vietnam is close to completing the conversion of a sports stadium into a 1,000-bed field hospital in its new coronavirus epicentre Danang, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it battles an outbreak that has spread to at least 11 locati...

Avert Beirut-like explosion in Chennai harbour: PMK chief

Chennai, Aug 6 PTI PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday urged the government to take immediate steps to safely dispose of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate reportedly stocked in Chennai harbour for years, saying a possible Beirut-like incident s...

Article 370 nullification India's internal matter, other countries should not interfere: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday advised nations, including those in Indias neighbourhood, to refrain from commenting on its internal matters and asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken in the l...

Germany tightens up on testing as infection numbers rise

Travellers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, warning that the accelerating pace of new infections was a cause for concern. Speaking after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020