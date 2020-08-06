CIE@IIIT Hyderabad announces 11th Cohort of deeptech and 5th Cohort of medtech Accelerators

• 6-month deeptech accelerator programme for early stage startups to create exciting products jointly with research • Upto Rs 40 Lakhs funding apart from strategy and market mentoring • 20 startups have graduated through the accelerators and 19 startups have raised further funding HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AVISHKAR & OJAS accelerator programmes at Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (CIE@IIITH) has opened applications for its 11th cohort of deeptech and 5th cohort of medtech startups. The 6-month deeptech accelerator programme is specially designed for early stage startups building products in the areas of Machine Learning, Image Processing, Robotics, AR/VR, NLP and other sub domains of AI. AVISHKAR deeptech is a 6-month cohort based accelerator for emerging tech startups and OJAS medtech is an accelerator for startups in life sciences, biotechnology, diagnostics, point of care devices for healthcare along with emerging technologies facilitated by CIE@IIITH, Co-creation Consulting & Sathguru management consulting. It brings together the deeptech expertise of IIITH's research labs and technology mentoring opportunities that help startups build quality product/features within shorter timelines. The startups also go through a structured strategic business mentoring from Co-Creation Consulting & Sathguru management Consulting, customer introductions and investor connects for follow-on round of investments. Medtech startups also get access to medtech consortium which includes clinicians, hospitals, pharma, biotech & manufacturing companies. Investment readiness of the cohort startups is a key deliverable for the 6-month programme. A number of other ecosystem partners of IIITH also contribute toward the programme with business development services and tools.

Prof. C V Jawahar, Dean R&D, IIITH & CEO, IIIT Foundation says, "Given the current scenario that the Indian start-up ecosystem is going through, programs like AVISHKAR will help boost and support nationwide innovation through early stage startups. AVISHKAR's base technology, mentorship and funding provides a massive edge. Using CIE@IIITH resources can translate into substantial benefits while scaling, and rapid internationalization of these ventures." Closing date for applications is 15 August 2020. Application link: https://cie.iiit.ac.in/accelerator_programs/ Hear from the AVISHKAR mentors and AVISHKAR startups on how the 6-month accelerator helped: https://youtu.be/Jxw4Wa6g1eE Hear from the OJAS mentors and OJAS startups on how the 6-month accelerator helped: https://youtu.be/IptecR55oUo A few of AVISHKAR's & OJAS success stories: Instoried: Bengaluru-based AI-driven deeptech content startup Instoried helps brands predict the emotional impact of their content upon their customers' minds Niche.ai : Computer vision studio solutions for enterprises.

DreamVu : 360 degree camera technology used for security, surveillance, crop monitoring, tele-conferencing, virtual tourism etc. Inventigen Technologies Private Limited: An advanced cancer prognostics platform provides computer vision and ML-based automated diagnostics tools and treatment decision support tools to histopathologists, radiologists and oncologists. They are based out of Hyderabad.

Altor: Building smart helmets that can be connected to the rider's smart phones to provide features like accident detection and handsfree navigation Dave.AI - Dave.AI is an Artificial Intelligence powered sales augmentation platform. The platform helps brands create a virtual sales avatar to understand their customers, customer's preferences & deliver a personalized value selling experience that improves profitable sales for the brand. Answerwise.io: AnswerWise is a stunningly simple AI layer for the customer support that helps deflect one's common support queries while providing a seamless support experience for the customers.

About CIE@IIITH CIE@IIITH, also known as CIE (Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship) is a DST approved incubator operational since 2008. CIE@IIITH has so far supported around 250 startups and has seed- funded 19 startups, 80% of which are cash positive. CIE@IIITH was also instrumental being the kiln of the initiatives that culminated into the foundation of T-Hub. Along with developments in AVISHKAR, OJAS medtech, CIE@IIITH is also focusing on turning a new leaf in terms of infrastructure facilities, programmes and startup engagements focusing towards building a deeptech startup ecosystem. New working spaces are launched, seed funding programmes, structured workshops and mentoring opportunities and technology transfer facilitation are also being deployed now. OJAS BioNEST @ CIE-IIIT Hyderabad was founded in 2018 with a support by DBT-BIRAC. OJAS- BioNEST helps companies building products at the intersection of technology and medicine in areas such as disease prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and wellness. OJAS welcomes entrepreneurs working on futuristic, bold and innovative ideas, harnessing digital technologies in healthcare practice.

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Cognitive Science, Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.in Visit: https://cie.iiit.ac.in/accelerator_programs/ for more details.

