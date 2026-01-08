Left Menu

Hyderabad: Two held for illegal extraction of sheep, goat blood

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:07 IST
Two persons were apprehended here in connection with a case registered over the ''illegal extraction and sale'' of sheep and goat blood, police said on Thursday.

According to police, blood was allegedly extracted from live sheep and goats at a meat shop in the Keesara area. During an operation, police seized 130 packets containing 300 ml to 350 ml of blood each, which had been preserved in a refrigerator.

A senior police official said they received information that individuals were collecting blood from sheep and goats at the meat shop and subsequently conducted the operation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two accused allegedly sold the extracted blood to the owner of a city-based firm located in the Kachiguda area, from where it was reportedly sent to another company, apparently for bacterial culture purposes, police said.

The owner of the firm is absconding, and further details regarding the exact purpose of the blood collection and its destination would be known once he is apprehended, police added.

Police said the preliminary probe found several violations, including failure to obtain a valid licence for collecting blood and non-compliance with guidelines prescribed by the Union government.

Based on a complaint filed by officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a case was registered on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway.

