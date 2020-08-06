Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA commends AU for working towards amicable solution to GERD

"South Africa encourages the Parties to remain engaged, and wishes to reassure them of the unremitting support and cooperation of the AU Bureau, and the entire membership of the AU," said Pandor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:05 IST
SA commends AU for working towards amicable solution to GERD
"South Africa encourages the Parties to remain engaged, and wishes to reassure them of the unremitting support and cooperation of the AU Bureau, and the entire membership of the AU," said Pandor. Image Credit: Twitter(@DIRCO_ZA)

The South African government has commended African Union (AU) Heads of State for working towards an amicable solution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The message was relayed by International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Naledi Pandor, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the 2nd Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Bureau of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), held on 21 July 2020. This comes after negotiation teams from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed the Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD on Monday.

"South Africa commends the Parties to the GERD for their commitment to finding an inclusive and durable agreement through dialogue and negotiation. An amicable outcome would be beneficial to all the countries of the Blue Nile River and would boost regional cooperation and integration," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

"As the Parties engage in this critical phase of the negotiations, we would like to urge them to continue to be guided by the spirit of Pan-African solidarity and fraternity, which has characterised the AU-led negotiations process on the GERD. In this regard, it is important that the Parties should display magnanimity and understanding of each other's interests so as to move the process forward.

"South Africa encourages the Parties to remain engaged, and wishes to reassure them of the unremitting support and cooperation of the AU Bureau, and the entire membership of the AU," said Pandor.

It is expected that a report of the ongoing negotiations on outstanding technical and legal issues will be presented to President Ramaphosa in the next two weeks.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MSI unveils exciting Independence Day Sale offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Avail up to 30 discount on Gaming and Content Creation series from 06th Aug - 10th Aug NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand, gives more reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. Starting from today, 06t...

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 net profit down 12pc to Rs 48 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Port APM Terminals Pipavav on Thursday reported a 12.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.15 crore for the quarter ended June. The port had clocked a net profit of Rs 55.01 crore for the first quarter ...

Gold rises Rs 225, silver jumps Rs 1,932

Gold prices rose by Rs 225 to Rs 56,590 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, in line with a strong rally in international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. Silver prices also witnessed a strong upward tr...

IDBI Bank enters into pact with partners to divest 27 pc stake in insurance JV for Rs 595 cr

IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has entered into a share purchase agreement SPA with the other two joint venture partners in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company IFLIC, to divest 27 per cent of its stake for Rs 595.30 crore. In June, the priva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020