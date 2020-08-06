T D Power Systems posts Rs 9.8 cr loss for Jun quarter

T D Power Systems on Thursday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 9.8 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The firm had posted a net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its total revenue declined to Rs 75.99 crore in April-June 2020, compared with Rs 93.15 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing. The company's consolidated net profit during full 2019-20 was Rs 29.93 crore, while its revenue during the fiscal stood at Rs 528.08 crore.