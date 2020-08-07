Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs executive orders banning Chinese apps TikTok & Wechat

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning TikTok and WeChat, terming the popular Chinese apps a threat to the country's national security and economy. "WeChat, like TikTok, also reportedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive and may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party," Trump said. In recent weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused TikTok of collecting personal information of Americans.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:34 IST
Trump signs executive orders banning Chinese apps TikTok & Wechat
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning TikTok and WeChat, terming the popular Chinese apps a threat to the country's national security and economy. The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in two separate executive orders signed on Thursday.

India was the first country to ban TikTok and WeChat, citing national security concerns. India has banned as many as 106 Chinese apps, a move welcomed by both the Trump administration and US lawmakers. "The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," Trump said in his executive order. In his next executive order he said the country must take "aggressive action" against WeChat to protect America's national security.

In a communique to the Congress, Trump said the spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in China continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the country. Trump noted that these risks have led other countries, including Australia and India, to begin restricting or banning the use of TikTok and WeChat. TikTok which has up to 80 million active monthly users in America - has exploded in popularity in recent years, mostly with people under 20.

TikTok, a video-sharing mobile application owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd, automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, Trump said. This data collection threatens to allow the ruling Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information - potentially allowing China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage, he alleged.

TikTok also reportedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive, such as content concerning protests in Hong Kong and China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. TikTok may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, the president said. "To deal with this threat, the order prohibits, beginning 45 days after the date of this order, to the extent permitted under applicable law, any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd., Beijing, China, or its subsidiaries, in which any such company has any interest, as identified by the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary)," Trump said.

He delegated power to the commerce secretary to take such actions, including adopting appropriate rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President by International Emergency Economic Powers Act as may be necessary to implement the order. The order also directs all department and agencies to take all appropriate measures within their authority to implement the order, Trump said.

In separate executive order, Trump said WeChat, a messaging, social media, and electronic payment application owned by the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Ltd., reportedly has over one billion users worldwide, including users in the United States. "Like TikTok, WeChat automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users - threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information," he said.

WeChat also captures the personal and proprietary information of Chinese nationals visiting the United States, thereby allowing the Chinese Communist Party a mechanism for keeping tabs on Chinese citizens who may be enjoying the benefits of a free society for the first time in their lives, he alleged. "WeChat, like TikTok, also reportedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive and may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party," Trump said.

In recent weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused TikTok of collecting personal information of Americans. TikTok has previously stressed that its US user data is already stored on US-based servers and backed up in Singapore, and is therefore not subject to Chinese law as some US officials have feared. Since Trump indicated last Friday to ban TikTok, tech giant Microsoft has said it is in talks to acquire the Chinese app's US operations.

Trump said this week he would support the sale to Microsoft as long as the US government received a substantial cut of the sales price. But he warned he would ban TikTok in the United States from September 15. The US government took action last year against two Chinese communications giants, Huawei and ZTE, including locking them out of government contracts.

Trump has been waging an aggressive trade war against China and he blames Beijing for the global coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 150,000 people in the country and crippled the American economy, ahead of this year's presidential election..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK won't hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

Britain will not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about whether France could join Spain on the list.If we need to take action as youve seen overnight we will of co...

12 deaths, 2,207 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 2,207 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 75,275 including 21,417 active cases.Whi...

C'garh: Locals loot overturned liquor truck in Kabirdham

A mini truck laden with liquor bottles overturned on a highway in Chhattisgarhs Kabirdham district, prompting locals to flee with bottles strewn on the road beside the mangled vehicle, police said on Friday. Videos of the incident that took...

CPL teams confirm squads for upcoming season

Ahead of the start of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020, the teams on Friday confirmed the squads for the tournament with all players and coaching staff now in Trinidad and Tobago. The whole CPL cohort will be in strict quarantine for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020