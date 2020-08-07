Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors unveils compact SUV Sonet; plans to launch next month

The model fills a need in the growing SUV market, in India and further afield, and will attract a wider number of consumers to the Kia brand, he added. Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said that after the success of the Seltos and Carnival, the company is confident that it will revolutionise another market segment in India with the Sonet by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:59 IST
Kia Motors unveils compact SUV Sonet; plans to launch next month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corporation on Friday globally unveiled its sub four meter compact SUV Sonet which it plans to launch in India next month. The model would be manufactured at company's Anantapur-based (Andhra Pradesh) facility and would also be exported to other markets.

Sonet, which is Kia's third product in India after Seltos and Carnival, would compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 in the domestic market. The segment is also going to see more products like Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Urban Cruiser and Nissan's Magnite.

"With its aggressive and modern design language, fun-to-drive dynamics, and Kia's latest high-tech features, the Sonet puts an exclamation point on our ambition to make Kia the brand of choice, especially among millennial and Gen Z consumers," Kia Motors Corporation President and CEO Ho Sung Song said. The model fills a need in the growing SUV market, in India and further afield, and will attract a wider number of consumers to the Kia brand, he added.

Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said that after the success of the Seltos and Carnival, the company is confident that it will revolutionise another market segment in India with the Sonet by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of customers. The Sonet will be produced at the company's Anantapur plant as per Kia's exacting global standards, Shim noted.

The Kia Sonet will come with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. It will also come with a 1.2 litre and 1 litre turbo petrol variants besides 1.5 litre diesel trims mated to a choice of five manual and automatic transmissions. The compact SUV would also come with first-in-class diesel six-speed automatic transmission, the automaker said.

The Sonet would also come with a range of connected features. The Sonet is developed and engineered from the ground-up jointly by Kia Motors India and Kia's global research and development headquarters in South Korea.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad's Udgam and Zebar school insured all the staff during COVID-19 pandemic

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, Aug 7 ANINewsVoir In the challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic when the schools are facing a hard time to pay their teachers, Ahmedabad based Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children came up with a un...

Jharkhand govt to encourage sports & sportspersons: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said his government was committed to encourage sports and sportspersons and will bring a new sports policy soon. The chief minister said this after he received information in his twitter handl...

Surging COVID-19 cases, U.S.-China tensions keep London stocks muted

Trading in London-listed shares was subdued on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions dented sentiment at the end of a week marked by largely upbeat quarterly earnings and improving economic data. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was...

BJP leader raises questions over Sushant's psychotherapist

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday accused Sushant Singh Rajputs psychotherapist Susan Walker Moffat of sharing details about the mental health of the late actor to the media in violation of law. Shelar also asked if Moffat, a foreign natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020