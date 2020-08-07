Exim Bank extends USD 250 mn line of credit to Mozambique

Left Menu
Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Friday said it has extended a USD 250-million (about Rs 1,870 crore) line of credit (LOC) to Mozambique for improving power supply quality in the country. Exim Bank has now in place 264 LOCs, covering 62 countries across regions including Africa, Asia, and Latin America, with credit commitments of around USD 25.98 billion, available for financing exports from India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:25 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Friday said it has extended a USD 250-million (about Rs 1,870 crore) line of credit (LOC) to Mozambique for improving power supply quality in the country. The agreement to this effect was signed on August 3 through exchange between Saroj Khuntia, general manager, Exim Bank, and Adriano Isaias Ubisse, national directorate of treasury, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Mozambique.

With the signing of this LOC agreement, Exim Bank till date has extended 14 LOCs to Mozambique, taking their total value to USD 772.44 million. Exim Bank has now in place 264 LOCs, covering 62 countries across regions including Africa, Asia, and Latin America, with credit commitments of around USD 25.98 billion, available for financing exports from India.

