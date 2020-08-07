UBS Principal Capital Asia sells shares worth Rs 150 cr in Axis Bank

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday offloaded shares worth Rs 150 crore in Axis Bank through open market transactions. A total of 35 lakh scrips of the private sector lender were sold at an average price of Rs 428.7 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 150 crore, according to block deal data on the BSE.

Through separate transactions, the shares of Axis Bank were picked up by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price. On the BSE, shares of Axis Bank on Friday ended at Rs 433.2 apiece, up 0.05 per cent over the previous close.

Besides, through another transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought shares worth over Rs 82 crore in Bandhan Bank. The entity purchased a little over 27.41 lakh scrips of the lender at Rs 300 per scrip.

The deal amount stood at Rs 82.23 crore. The scrips were sold by Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte Ltd-ODI at the same price through a separate transaction, the block deal data showed.

Shares of Bandhan Bank on the BSE on Friday closed at Rs 307.45 apiece, higher 2.48 per cent over the previous close..