Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel set up to fix ceiling rates under duty reimbursement scheme for exporters

The other two members are Y G Parande (retd CBIC member) and Gautam Ray (retd chief commissioner of custom and central excise). The terms of reference of the committee include interacting with the administrative ministries, export promotion councils, commodity boards, trade bodies and other stakeholders so as to take their views on the ceiling rates under RoDTEP scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:43 IST
Panel set up to fix ceiling rates under duty reimbursement scheme for exporters

The government has constituted a three-member committee for determination of ceiling rates under a scheme for reimbursement of taxes and duties to exporters. The reimbursement of taxes under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) such as duty on power charges, VAT on fuel in transportation, farm sector, captive power generation, mandi tax, stamp duty and central excise duty on fuel used in transportation would make Indian products competitive in global markets.

It was decided that the sectors and products under the RoDTEP scheme would be notified in a phased manner and the MEIS (Merchandise Export from India Scheme) benefit for those sectors and items will be withdrawn. According to an order of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the committee would be chaired by Secretary (retd) G K Pillai. The other two members are Y G Parande (retd CBIC member) and Gautam Ray (retd chief commissioner of custom and central excise).

The terms of reference of the committee include interacting with the administrative ministries, export promotion councils, commodity boards, trade bodies and other stakeholders so as to take their views on the ceiling rates under RoDTEP scheme. The committee will submit its main report to the government within three months from identification and prioritisation of sectors/items by the government.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Somalia: Al-Shabaab terrorists kill eight government soldiers and several wounded

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats offer to cut $1 tln from coronavirus plan, White House says no

Democrats in Congress said on Friday they had offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by a trillion dollars if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but the idea was flatly rejected by Donald Trumps White Hou...

At least 15 dead as Indian COVID repatriation flight crashes on landing

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air India Express passenger plane overshot the runway and broke into two after landing in the southern city of Calicut in heavy rain on Friday, officials said. The Boeing-737 flight ...

Sixteen killed, many injured as AIE flight overshoots runway and falls into valley

Adds a line about the planes pilot being killed in the accident Kozhikode, Aug 7 PTISixteen people were killed and several others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runwa...

U.S. officials find 'sophisticated' smuggling tunnel on Mexican border

U.S. authorities have discovered an unfinished 1,300-foot 400-meter tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it an unusually sophisticated smuggling route complete with ventilation and a rail system.The tunnel was found on Tuesday in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020