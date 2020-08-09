Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBDT issues guidance note on MAP, stipulates cases where ITAT has passed order

The CBDT also said that in case of orders of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), the Competent Authorities (CAs) of India shall not deviate from the orders of the ITAT for the relevant year where the dispute is decided on merits. It said that since MAP and domestic remedy proceedings can be availed by the taxpayers simultaneously, there could be instances where the ITAT in India passes an order in respect of the same disputes that are also being examined under MAP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:56 IST
CBDT issues guidance note on MAP, stipulates cases where ITAT has passed order

Indian authorities will not deviate from the resolution order passed by statutory appellate body ITAT in cross-border tax disputes which are undergoing simultaneous resolution through mutual agreement procedure (MAP), the income tax department has said. MAP is an alternative dispute resolution process under the tax treaties, under which competent authorities of two countries enter into discussions to resolve tax related disputes. As many as 600 tax disputes have been resolved under MAP between April 1, 2014 to December 31, 2018. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has come out with a guidance note on MAP which also specifies cases or situations in which India will provide access to MAP. Tax disputes relating to transfer pricing adjustments, determination of existence of a permanent establishment, attribution of profits to permanent establishments, characterisation or re-characterisation of an expense or receipt as a taxable expense or taxable income would be covered under MAP if they result in taxation not in accordance with the relevant DTAAs. The guidance note also said that India shall provide access to MAP even in a situation where the Indian tax authorities apply domestic anti-abuse provisions. The CBDT also said that in case of orders of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), the Competent Authorities (CAs) of India shall not deviate from the orders of the ITAT for the relevant year where the dispute is decided on merits.

It said that since MAP and domestic remedy proceedings can be availed by the taxpayers simultaneously, there could be instances where the ITAT in India passes an order in respect of the same disputes that are also being examined under MAP. "Since the ITAT is an independent statutory appellate body, which is outside the administrative jurisdiction of the Indian tax authorities; and is the highest fact-finding body on tax matters, the CAs in India shall not deviate from the orders of the ITAT for the relevant year where the dispute is decided on merits," the CBDT guidance note said. Such MAP cases shall be closed as having been resolved by a domestic remedy.

"However, if the order of the ITAT does not resolve the disputes but only sets them aside to be adjudicated afresh, then access to MAP would be provided again after the fresh adjudication by tax authorities, if requested for by the relevant taxpayers," it added. In May, the government amended Income Tax rules to state that Indian authorities would "endeavour" to resolve disputes under MAP within a timeframe of 24 months, a move aimed at speedy settlement of cases of MNCs which have opted the alternative dispute resolution process. Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said Indian tax authorities have apparently shown their intention to provide a speedy resolution to taxpayers opting for MAP by appointment of two dedicated offices for taking up MAP applications and negotiations. "With these guidelines, more taxpayers may be inclined to opt for MAP to resolve their tax disputes in India. The guidelines not only provide for resolution under Bilateral MAP applications, but also Multilateral MAP applications, where a cross border transactions involve more than two tax treaties in a Multinational Enterprise set-up,” Kumar added. AKM Global Tax Partner Amit Maheshwari said the MAP guidance lays down the procedure for accessing MAP, clarification on technical issues and implementation process. “This would help taxpayers and competent authorities of India as well as treaty partner countries to understand India's position,” he added.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Spectacles believed to be worn by Gandhi emerge at UK auction

A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds. East Bristol Auctions in ...

Asia-Pacific may see $31.4-54.3 bn remittance losses due to COVID-19: ADB

Asia Pacific, which accounts for a third of the global migrant workforce, is likely to face remittance losses of USD 31.4-54.3 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian Development Bank ADB said in a report. The governments need to...

Maoist hideout busted, cartridges seized after gunfight in Odisha

Security forces busted a camp of the CPI Maoist and seized a large number of cartridges after an exchange of fire with cadres of the banned outfit in Odishas Bargarh district, police said on Sunday. The gun-battle took place in Gandhamardan...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020