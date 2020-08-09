Left Menu
Development News Edition

Review decision to appoint K V Kamath as head of expert panel on debt recast: AIBEA to RBI

All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) in a letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das alleged that as per media reports, in the FIR filed by the CBI, in addition to the name of former managing director of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, the name of Kamath also appears. It is alleged that during the tenure of Chanda Kochhar, six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were cleared for the Videocon Group and its associated companies on quid pro quo basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:13 IST
Review decision to appoint K V Kamath as head of expert panel on debt recast: AIBEA to RBI
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook

Bank employees' union AIBEA on Sunday urged the RBI Governor to review the decision to appoint K V Kamath as the head of a committee to oversee debt recast, alleging that the name of former ICICI Bank chairman reportedly appears in the FIR filed in a case against Chanda Kochhar. All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) in a letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das alleged that as per media reports, in the FIR filed by the CBI, in addition to the name of former managing director of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, the name of Kamath also appears.

It is alleged that during the tenure of Chanda Kochhar, six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were cleared for the Videocon Group and its associated companies on quid pro quo basis. It is also alleged that some of the loans were sanctioned during the time when Kamath was non-executive chairman of the bank. "It is reported that besides being the former CEO and non executive Chairman of ICICI Bank, he was also a member of the Committee that approved the loan which have now become questionable and are under investigation. Hence, we strongly feel that at this stage, making such a person as Chairman of this Expert Committee is avoidable and needs to be reviewed," AIBEA said.

Last week, the RBI constituted a five-member Expert Committee under the chairmanship of former ICICI Bank CEO and chairman K V Kamath to make recommendations on the financial parameters to be considered in the restructuring of loans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel will submit its recommendations to the RBI, which will notify them along with modifications, if any, in 30 days.

The expert committee will also undertake the process validation for the resolution plans to be implemented under this framework, without going into the commercial aspects, in respect of all accounts with an aggregate exposure of Rs 1,500 crore and above at the time of invocation.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

AI Express says Kozhikode crash probe will take some time, mortal remains handed over to families

Air India Express said Sunday the mortal remains of the 16 passengers killed in a plane crash in Kozhikode have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigation the accident but it will take some time to com...

Ecuador navy surveils huge Chinese fishing fleet near Galapagos

Ecuadors navy is conducting surveillance of a massive Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the protected waters of the Galapagos Islands, amid concerns about the environmental impact of fishing in the area of the ecologically sensit...

Promoter group Khaitan family's stake in Eveready falls below 10 pc

Promoter group Khaitan familys stake in Eveready Industries has slipped below 10 per cent after IndusInd Bank acquired nearly 8 per cent stake by invoking pledged shares of the battery maker, according to stock market data. Williamson Magor...

Donors promise 'major' humanitarian aid for Lebanon

World powers agreed on Sunday to provide major resources to help Beirut recover from the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, pledging not to let its people down. The assistance should be timely, sufficient and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020