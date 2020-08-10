Left Menu
Divi's Laboratories shares close 12 pc higher after Q1 results

Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added. "The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter and there was minimal impact due to COVID-19 pandemic," Divi's Laboratories said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Divi's Laboratories on Monday closed with 12 per cent gains after the company reported 80.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for June quarter 2020. The stock, which jumped 15.93 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 3,228.05 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 3,117.10, up 11.95 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed 12.06 per cent higher at Rs 3,120.75 after gaining 18.24 per cent to a 52-week high of Rs 3,293 during the trade. The drug firm on Saturday reported 80.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 492.06 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 272.44 crore in the year-ago same period, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added.

"The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter and there was minimal impact due to COVID-19 pandemic," Divi's Laboratories said..

