Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling in limbo with markets bearish on dollar, bullish on euro

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:59 IST
Sterling in limbo with markets bearish on dollar, bullish on euro

Sterling gained against a slightly stronger dollar on Monday after failing to hold onto last week's five-month high of $1.3185, with traders expecting further swings.

The pound was up 0.3% to $1.3087 at 1518 GMT after earlier falling 0.2% to $1.3020, with investors focused on fiscal stimulus in the United States. Sterling gained 0.4% at 89.89 pence per euro.

"The market is bearish dollar, bullish euro, but in terms of sterling the market doesn't have a strong view," Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head G10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said. UK unemployment and GDP data due this week could produce some short-term volatility, analysts said.

Sterling "could remain without a clear direction and relatively volatile" even if economic data surprises in line with what happened in the rest of the world with the easing of lockdown measures, Vamvakidis added. ING analysts said it is not the case of being too optimistic on sterling as consensus expects a rise in the June unemployment rate from 3.9% to 4.2%.

"Speculators are still short GBP and while a short squeeze is still possible, we prefer not to chase the story of upside surprises in UK activity nor a stronger GBP." Speculators' net short position on the pound got smaller in the week to August 4, weekly CFTC positioning data showed .

With the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis and "very difficult" negotiations ahead to strike a Brexit trade deal before a transition period ends in December, Vamvakidis said he expects the BoE to cut interest rates to zero. "The outlook for risk assets will be more challenging and sterling compared to the other major currencies tends to weaken very soon," he added.

Data from BoE released on Monday showed that the average daily turnover for dollar-sterling and euro-sterling declined more than 30% in the six months to April 2020 compared to the previous survey.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks DOT to apprise how it will recover AGR dues from Telecos facing insolvency

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Department of Telecom DoT to apprise it as how it plans to recover Adjusted Gross Revenue AGR related dues from telecom companies facing insolvency proceedings and whether spectrum given to these companies ...

AIE plane crash: condition of eight injured critical Eds:Adds words in first para

The condition of eight, out of the 101 passengers, who were injured in the Air India Express plane crash at Karipur airport here and under treatment in various hospitals, remains critical, officials said. A total of 71 have been discharged ...

German bond yields reverse earlier rise in subdued trade

European government bond yields reversed direction and drifted lower on Monday as concerns about the passage of a U.S. fiscal stimulus bill kept investors from aggressively buying riskier assets. With Tokyo markets closed for an extended we...

EXPLAINER-Turkish energy exploration vessel sails into deep discord

The seismic vessel Oruc Reis arrival on Monday in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean, following Turkeys announcement it was resuming energy exploration work, reignites tensions between two NATO allies with a long history of discor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020