Triumph Motorcycles drives in Street Triple R at Rs 8.84 lakh

British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched Street Triple R, the mid-spec variant of the Street Triple RS, in India priced at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Street Triple R is a more accessible and affordable model than Street Triple RS which is priced at Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2020 Street Triple R features new bodywork, including fly screen, air intake, side panels, and rear unit for a sportier look.

"The premium middle-weight segment is growing in India and is becoming more competitive. With the introduction of the R we strengthen our position in this category," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement. The new variant has all the punch of the RS, offering the best of both worlds given its lineage with the Triumph Moto2 engines, Farooq noted.