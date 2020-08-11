Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt's support sought for boosting pearl spot farming

In a bid to increase production, the sector requires a solid network of farmers, government agencies and aquaculture experts for ensuring the quality seeds and feeds which are essential for the smooth functioning and growth of the farming practice, he said. The CIBA director said that the institute successfully developed the technology of pair breeding of the fish that would help set up cost-effective modular units of pearl spot hatcheries and produce quality seeds for the farming, in required quantities at the required time.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:52 IST
Kerala govt's support sought for boosting pearl spot farming
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Voicing concern over the below-par performance of pearl spot (karimeen) farming, Chennai headquartered Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIBA) has sought the state government's support to boost aquaculture production of Keralas state fish. It is high time that Kerala had a road map for the successful utilization of highly prospective brackishwater resources of the state towards the betterment of pearl spot farming practices in the region, said Dr. K K Vijayan, Director of CIBA at a webinar held for fish farmers in Kerala.

"Even as the fish has a huge demand and market value in the state, the pearl spot farming sector is on a stagnation, unable to yield expected output given the potential resources," he is quoted as saying in a release here on Tuesday. According to CIBA estimates, Kerala produces around 2,000 tonnes of pearl spot per annum through farming against a demand of 10,000 tonnes.

"This data shows how far the state is lagging behind the targeted aquaculture production of this fish," Vijayan said. In a bid to increase production, the sector requires a solid network of farmers, government agencies, and aquaculture experts for ensuring the quality seeds and feeds which are essential for the smooth functioning and growth of the farming practice, he said.

The CIBA director said that the institute successfully developed the technology of pair breeding of the fish that would help set up cost-effective modular units of pearl spot hatcheries and produce quality seeds for the farming, in required quantities at the required time. "The institute is ready to provide all scientific and technological support if the state government develops a road map to improve the sector," he said.

Farmers should be advised to follow scientific practices to make the ventures both profitable and sustainable. Under CIBAs guidance, a pearl spot hatchery is functioning in Alappuzha district and the institute provides species-specific feeds and technical support to farmers in different parts of the state.

The model can be emulated across the state, which is highly resourceful and prospective for pearl spot farming, Vijayan said. The slow growth of pearl spot is one of the reasons being faced by the aqua farmers as this fish would attain weight up to 200g during a long farming period of one year.

In order to tackle this, CIBA proposes to go for selective breeding of the species which would help farmers harvest the crops with a profitable growth rate within six months. However, it requires a comprehensive plan and financial assistance from the state government as the process is likely to take up to 5 years costing Rs 5 to 10 crore for completion.

"In addition, coordinated efforts among the scientific community and the government are required to make this happen accordingly," he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Households' FMCG consumption in Apr-June highest in 2 years: Report

Household consumption of FMCG products in April-June 2020 was the highest in the last two years, led by personal care items, a report said. The fast-moving consumer goods FMCG industry registered a growth of 4.3 per cent in volume and 8.5...

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for COVID-19, died of a heart attack at a hospital here on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori said. He was 70. The poet had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested po...

Putin says Russia develops world's first vaccine against coronavirus

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia has developed the worlds first vaccine against COVID-19 that works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against the disease as he disclosed that one of his daughters has alr...

Prez greets citizens on eve of Janmashtami, hails corona warriors for fighting COVID

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and appreciated the efforts of all corona warriors who act at the forefront of the countrys fight against COVID-19, according to an official statement. Lord Shr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020