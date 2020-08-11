Kerala govt's support sought for boosting pearl spot farming

Voicing concern over the below-par performance of pearl spot (karimeen) farming, Chennai headquartered Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIBA) has sought the state government's support to boost aquaculture production of Keralas state fish. It is high time that Kerala had a road map for the successful utilization of highly prospective brackishwater resources of the state towards the betterment of pearl spot farming practices in the region, said Dr. K K Vijayan, Director of CIBA at a webinar held for fish farmers in Kerala.

"Even as the fish has a huge demand and market value in the state, the pearl spot farming sector is on a stagnation, unable to yield expected output given the potential resources," he is quoted as saying in a release here on Tuesday. According to CIBA estimates, Kerala produces around 2,000 tonnes of pearl spot per annum through farming against a demand of 10,000 tonnes.

"This data shows how far the state is lagging behind the targeted aquaculture production of this fish," Vijayan said. In a bid to increase production, the sector requires a solid network of farmers, government agencies, and aquaculture experts for ensuring the quality seeds and feeds which are essential for the smooth functioning and growth of the farming practice, he said.

The CIBA director said that the institute successfully developed the technology of pair breeding of the fish that would help set up cost-effective modular units of pearl spot hatcheries and produce quality seeds for the farming, in required quantities at the required time. "The institute is ready to provide all scientific and technological support if the state government develops a road map to improve the sector," he said.

Farmers should be advised to follow scientific practices to make the ventures both profitable and sustainable. Under CIBAs guidance, a pearl spot hatchery is functioning in Alappuzha district and the institute provides species-specific feeds and technical support to farmers in different parts of the state.

The model can be emulated across the state, which is highly resourceful and prospective for pearl spot farming, Vijayan said. The slow growth of pearl spot is one of the reasons being faced by the aqua farmers as this fish would attain weight up to 200g during a long farming period of one year.

In order to tackle this, CIBA proposes to go for selective breeding of the species which would help farmers harvest the crops with a profitable growth rate within six months. However, it requires a comprehensive plan and financial assistance from the state government as the process is likely to take up to 5 years costing Rs 5 to 10 crore for completion.

"In addition, coordinated efforts among the scientific community and the government are required to make this happen accordingly," he added.