Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda shares decline 3 pc on weak Q1 earnings

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday declined 3 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:37 IST
Bank of Baroda shares decline 3 pc on weak Q1 earnings

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday declined 3 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June. The company's stock went lower by 2.99 per cent to close at Rs 47.10 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 3.81 per cent to Rs 46.70.

On the NSE, it declined by 2.78 per cent to close at Rs 47.20. In traded volume terms, 13.56 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 3.64 crore units on the NSE during the day.

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June due to increased provisioning for standard accounts. The bank had reported a standalone profit of Rs 710 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the lender reported a net loss of Rs 679 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. "We reported a loss for the (June) quarter of more than Rs 800 crore as against a profit of Rs 700 crore. Most of that is on account of heightened provision of standard assets, which has moved up by nearly Rs 1,800 crore," the bank's managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha told reporters.

Of the Rs 1,800 crore, half is due to the provisioning done as per the RBI dispensation for assets that have not slipped on account of the moratorium and the other half of nearly Rs 900 crore is on account of a government-guaranteed loan the bank has, he said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...

Shekhawat launches IVR-based training course on ODF Plus programme

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy, an IVR-based training course with modules on Open Defecation Free ODF Plus programme, a statement said on Tuesday. The ODF Plus is an extension of the ...

Goa signs MoU with NSDC for advanced skills institute

The Goa government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the National Skill Development Development Corporation NSDC for setting up an institute to provide advanced skills training. Union Minister for Skill Development an...

Racing to reverse U.S. ban, Malaysia's Top Glove improves workers' housing

Malaysias Top Glove Corp is working rapidly to resolve this month issues that prompted a U.S. Customs import ban, including improving its migrant workers living conditions, its managing director said on Tuesday.In engagements with the U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020